Arsenal’s Champions League hopes were shattered dramatically on Wednesday as Bayern Munich secured a narrow 1-0 victory thanks to a 63rd-minute header from Joshua Kimmich.

With both sides playing out a 2-2 draw in the first leg at the Emirates last week, Bayern progressed into the last-four with a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

According to Opta Stats, Arsenal have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League knockout stage by Bayern Munich for a fifth time; only Real Madrid (6 v Bayern) have eliminated a single opponent more times in knockout ties in the competition

5 – Arsenal have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League knockout stage by Bayern Munich for a fifth time; only Real Madrid (6 v Bayern) have eliminated a single opponent more times in knockout ties in the competition. Hurdle.

The game at the Allianz Arena was a tense and fiercely contested affair throughout, with both sides struggling to break down their opponent’s defence.

Arsenal enjoyed slightly more possession (54%) and created a few decent chances, but they were unable to find the breakthrough.

After a barren first half in which Arsenal had the better chances, Bayern came more fired up for the second half.

They had a couple of chances to break the deadlock within the first five minutes of resumption after the halftime break but they were unlucky rattling the crossbar and forcing saves off Raya.

However, the pressure soon paid off for Bayern when Kimmich rose to the occasion just after the hour mark.

In the 63rd minute, Raphael Guerreiro delivered a pinpoint cross, and Kimmich met it with a powerful header that left Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya with no chance.

This dramatic goal sent the Bayern Munich fans into a frenzy as they booked their place in the semi-final of the Champions League.

For Arsenal fans, it was another heartache after last weekend’s loss to Aston Villa, derailing their Premier League title aspirations.

With Borussia Dortmund already in the semi-final, an all-German Champions League final is possible at Wembley this season.

