The Super Sunday clashes saw Liverpool retake leadership of the EPL table after a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Brighton, while Manchester City could not make home advantage count as they were forced to a goalless draw by Arsenal.

The Gunners started the day at the top of the table and would be happier with the point snagged away at the Etihad Stadium. City were without both John Stones and Kyle Walker, while Mikel Arteta started former Citizen Gabriel Jesus, and Kai Havertz led the line.

The first few minutes saw frenetic action, with Jesus lucky not to be booked for a foul on Bernardo Silva. It was Jesus again on the end of a cross from Ben White, but after controlling the ball well, his shot went past the post.

The first big scoring chance fell to Nathan Ake from a corner in the 16th minute, but it went straight to David Raya. City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega was involved in a clash with Havertz as referee Anthony Taylor continued to let the game flow. Ake went off injured and was replaced by Rico Lewis.

Fans made their feelings known to Taylor as the number of professional fouls by Arsenal mounted. Erling Haaland was left frustrated by William Saliba and Gabriel, and the City striker had just seven touches all first half.

Mateo Kovacic sent an effort just wide at the start of the second half, but Jesus could have, but Bukayo Saka’s cross was just too fast. Pep Guardiola sent on Jack Greasily and Jeremy Doku instead of Phil Foden and Kovacic. Arteta responded with his own changes, sending Thomes Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu to replace Jorginho and Jakub Kiwior.

Taylor finally showed his first yellow of the game to Jesus in the 67th minute, and the Brazilian was taken off in the 72nd minute for Leandro Trossard. The game dragged on as Arsenal settled for a point that keeps them on Liverpool’s toes.

Liverpool lead the table with 67 points; Arsenal are second with 65; and City are in third place with 64 points with nine matches left in the season.

