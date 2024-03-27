Despite a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Mali in Tuesday’s friendly, Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo remains confident about Nigeria’s chances in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Omeruo, who captained the Eagles against Mali, acknowledged the missed opportunities that cost them the game. “We came into the match wanting to win, just like against Ghana,” he told thenff.com. “In the end, they took their chances, and we failed to take ours. That’s football. You just have to take the chances that come your way.”

Crucial qualifiers

Looking ahead, Omeruo emphasised the team’s focus on the crucial qualifiers around the corner. “June is only a few weeks away. We are focused on the matches against South Africa and Benin Republic,” he stated.

“Many players in the group have not played at the World Cup before, and they see this as the big opportunity to be there. We cannot afford to let ourselves and the nation down.”

The Mali defeat came on the heels of Nigeria’s morale-boosting 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Ghana at the same venue.

Goals by El Bilal Toure and Kamouri Doumbia secured Mali’s win, while the Super Eagles struggled to find the back of the net.

Some analysts believe the absence of a natural “poacher” in the lineup may have hampered Nigeria’s offensive efforts despite their skilful passing game.

The Super Eagles World Cup qualification campaign continues in June, with matches against South Africa in Uyo and Benin Republic away.

These fixtures will fall within the international window of 3-11 June.

As indicated by the NFF, the Super Eagles contingent has departed Marrakech, Morocco, after the friendly matches.

Most players have returned to their European clubs, while officials, including interim coach Finidi George and other staff, are scheduled to fly back to Lagos on Wednesday night.

