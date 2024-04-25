Manchester City have reduced to just one point the gap between them and Arsenal, who are currently at the top of the Premier League table, albeit the Gunners have played one game more.

Pep Guardiola’s men were ruthless from the start of Thursday’s tie, putting the game to bed with two goals from Phil Foden either side of a Kevin De Bruyne opener.

Julian Alvarez added a late fourth to cap off a comprehensive win.

City dominated possession from the outset, patiently probing for openings against a well-organised Brighton defence.

The breakthrough came in the 17th minute through De Bruyne, who nodded in a brilliant header into the top corner after receiving a well-timed cross from Kyle Walker.

Foden doubled City’s lead ten minutes later before adding a third in the 34th minute after capitalising on a Brighton giveaway at the edge of their area.

The youngster picked his spot and curled the ball into the bottom corner with ease.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with City controlling the tempo and creating chances. Brighton made a double substitution at halftime in search of a lifeline, but their fortunes failed to improve.

Julian Alvarez added a fourth goal in the 62nd minute, finishing a flowing City move initiated by Walker.

The win puts City just one point behind Arsenal in the title race, although the Gunners have played one game more.

Manchester City will be up against Nottingham Forest this weekend, while Arsenal will have a tricky derby tie against Tottenham Hotspur.

