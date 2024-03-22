The stage is set for another chapter in the historic rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana, as the two African giants meet for their 60th encounter at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.

Despite being billed as a friendly, expect a fiery clash. Matches between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars are known for their intensity, regardless of the occasion.

Both teams are looking to turn the page after contrasting results at the last Africa Cup of Nations. This desire for a fresh start adds extra weight to the “Battle of Marrakech.”

Ghana welcomes the return of coach Otto Addo, who aims to prove his worth. Nigeria, meanwhile, has George Finidi leading the Super Eagles on an interim basis as they seek a permanent manager. Both coaches will be eager to impress.

While some key players will miss this edition of the “Jollof Derby,” both sides boast enough talent to light up the pitch.

Nigeria will be without attacking duo Victor Osimhen and Taiwo Awoniyi, while Ghana will miss the inspiration of Premier League stars Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus

The last friendly meeting between these teams ended in a goalless drawback in 2011.

This time around, fans are hoping for a more exciting encounter.

Follow us here at PREMIUM TIMES for live updates as Nigeria and Ghana clash for the 60th time! Kickoff is at 5 p.m.

Super Eagles line up: Ndidi leads against Black Stars

With the absence of Ahmed Musa and William Troost-Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi will be leading the Super Eagles against the Black Stars in Morocco this evening

Surprisingly newly invited Benjamin Tanimu has also been handed a starting role against the Black Stars

See the full lineup below 👇

Ghana Coach Otto Addo has opted to have Jordan Ayew as captain against the Super Eagles.

See the Ghana lineup below 👇

Both teams are already on the lush green pitch of Stade de Marrakech in Morocco

Nigeria on white, Ghana on red.

The national anthem of both teams rendered and we are set for the kick off

Jayed Jalal the center referee signals the kickoff and the 60th match between the Nigeria and Ghana national football teams is officially underway

Great start by the Super Eagles.. Kelechi Iheancaho with the first attempt but his shot from outside the box was well saved by Lawrence Ati-Zigi..

Fairly balanced tie so far though the Black Stars are holding much of the possession.

The Super Eagles defense has been solid so far

The Super Eagles with the first corner kick of the game but no hassles for Ghana

The Super Eagles are desperately seeking an opening goal and they come close again….Kelechi Iheanacho gets a pass across to Dessers but the Rangers fan fires straight to the hands of Ghana keeper

