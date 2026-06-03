The Coalition of Non-State Schools in Oyo State (CONSSOS) has ruled out joining any strike or protest over the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers from their schools in Oriire Local Government Area, saying alternative actions would better support efforts to secure the victims’ release and improve school security across the state.

Instead of strike or protest, the coalition directed all private schools across the state to close on Friday, 5 June, in solidarity with calls for the urgent rescue of the abducted pupils and teachers and to hold special prayer sessions seeking their safe return.

It gave the declared its stance in a communique issued at the end of its meeting on Tuesday. The communique was signed by the acting chairman, Jamiu Muhammed, and acting secretary, Mayowa Solademi.

It coalition said the one-day closure would allow schools, parents, teachers and students to participate in prayers for the victims’ release and for improved security across Oyo State.

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“A special Prayer Session shall be organised by all private schools across the state on the same day, seeking divine intervention, protection, peace, and security for our communities, schools, and the nation at large,” the communique read.

The coalition also condemned criminal activities and urged security agencies to intensify efforts to safeguard lives and property.

Its decision follows the abduction of about 39 pupils and seven teachers in Yawota and Ahoro-Esiele in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on 15 May, an incident that sparked widespread outrage and renewed concerns over the safety of schools in Oyo State.

The coalition’s position contrasts with that of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Oyo State, which embarked on an indefinite strike on 1 June to demand the prompt rescue of the abducted victims. The union’s national leadership also directed state chapters across the country to stage solidarity protests demanding the release of the victims and improved security around schools.

There have been protests by NUT members and civil society organisations in different South-west states and Abuja over the abduction.

‘Why strike, protest aren’t an option’

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES via a phone call on Wednesday, Mr Muhammed said the coalition carefully considered calls for strike action and protest but concluded that neither option would contribute meaningfully to resolving the crisis, and as a result would join neither the protest nor strike.

“At the coalition meeting, we asked ourselves what exactly we hope to achieve through protest and school closure, and would these actions resolve the problem? I can tell you categorically they will not; instead, they will add to the problem,” he said.

According to him, shutting schools indefinitely could inadvertently advance the objectives of criminal groups seeking to disrupt education. “If these terrorists who attacked schools want children out of classrooms, then closing schools will mean we are strengthening their objectives,” he said.

Mr Muhammed stated that keeping children away from school could create additional social risks for families and communities. He added that many parents had expressed concerns about leaving children unsupervised at home, particularly at a time when schools provide structure, learning and supervision.

“Most parents want schools open. Their fear is insecurity, but they also do not want their children idle at home,” he said.

The acting chairman disclosed that the coalition had engaged education authorities and submitted actionable measures on strengthening school security across the state. According to him, the recommendations include enhanced school security strategies, and collaboration between schools and security agencies, and teachers organization bodies.

As efforts continue to secure the victims’ release, the differing responses from public and private school bodies underscore the broader debate over how best to address insecurity or pressure both the federal and Oyo State governments to intensify efforts to rescue the captives while minimising disruptions to education in the state.