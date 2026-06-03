The police in Edo State have arrested a suspected member of a kidnapping syndicate and recovered the body of one of three women abducted from their residence in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state.

The police disclosed this in a tweet posted on Wednesday.

According to the statement signed by the police spokesperson Eno Ikoedem, the victims, Mrs Favour Nosakhare, 66, Mrs Annabel Osasere, 28, and Miss Rejoice Otikpere, 26 were abducted by armed kidnappers who invaded their residence in Iyowa Community on 9 May and took them into a nearby forest.

The police said the kidnappers later contacted the victims’ relatives through a video call during which the women were seen being tortured.

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Police operation

The police said operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), working with the Drone Unit, launched intensive rescue operations and aerial surveillance across forests and criminal hideouts in Ovia North-East and neighbouring areas.

On 19 May, operatives reportedly tracked the gang to a location along a powerline corridor inside a forest.

“Operatives busted the gang along a powerline within the forest. The suspects engaged the police in a fierce gun duel but were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the operatives,” the police said.

Ms Ikoedem added that the suspects escaped with gunshot injuries, leaving behind a blood-soaked jacket and expended AK-47 ammunition.

Suspect arrested, body recovered

The police said the investigation later led to the arrest of Musa Haruna, 23, who was found with a gunshot wound.

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Police described him as a member of a syndicate “notorious for kidnapping and armed robbery activities along the Benin-Lagos Road and Old Benin-Akure Road corridors.”

According to Ms Ikoedem, the suspect confessed to participating in the crime and led investigators to a forest in Ogwa Community where two decomposing bodies were recovered on 2 June.

“One of the bodies has been identified as that of Mrs Favour Nosakhare by the family and one of the victims abducted during the incident of 9th May, 2026,” the police said.

Manhunt continues

The police said efforts were ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate.

“Tactical and intelligence-driven operations have escalated, therefore, the Command is confident that the remaining suspects will be brought to justice soon,” the statement added.