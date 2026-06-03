Gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori has apologised to Nigerians who took offence at her remarks concerning the kidnapping of pupils and teachers in Oyo State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the singer uploaded a video on her Facebook page on Monday, showing an organised prayer session held in support of the abducted pupils and teachers.

During the video, she urged Nigerians to channel their energy into prayer rather than venting their frustration at President Bola Tinubu over the country’s persistent security concerns.

She further maintained that prayer remains a potent force and challenged the growing notion that it has lost its effectiveness in addressing the nation’s problems.

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“Working president”

“Prayers are working. Don’t let anybody tell you prayers are not working. From the president to the last person in this country, we need to pray. Every parastatal, every sector, we all need prayers.

“You can’t say the president or vice president is not working. The security personnel might have gone to rescue them, and a charm could have covered their face so they would not see anything. That is the place of prayer”, she said in the video.

Backlash

However, the singer’s call for prayers and her remarks that the government was taking action sparked widespread backlash and criticism.

Many Nigerians expressed frustration at her comments, arguing that tackling insecurity demands decisive government action rather than religious appeals.

Some also accused her of shielding the Tinubu-led government at a time when citizens are calling for accountability.

“I’m sorry”

However, Alaseyori addressed the backlash in a video she posted on her Instagram on Wednesday, clarifying that people misunderstood her.

She expressed regret over the reaction and stated that it was never her intention to make anyone feel ignored or dismissed.

The “Arojinle” crooner said, “Two days ago, I made a video of about one hour and thirteen minutes in which I prayed for the kidnapped children, grieving families, government officials, the military, the land of Nigeria, and everybody in pain as a whole. But when I woke up yesterday, I discovered that some well-meaning Nigerians felt offended because I made them feel unseen or their voices unheard.

“You know me too well to think I would ever make anybody feel that way. I also discovered that the video had been cut from the original, which was one hour and thirteen minutes long. Mothers, please don’t be upset with me. I beg you in the name of Jesus, you will not bury your children, you will not fast in sorrow. I beg you in God’s name, please forgive me if I ever made you feel offended, unseen, or if I spoke insensitively.”

The singer also offered a prayer that all mothers would reap the rewards of their hard work.

Background

This newspaper reported that gunmen kidnapped 32 people from Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele; Primary School, Esiele; and Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School, all situated in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Gunmen beheaded one of the victims, a mathematics teacher named Michael Oyedokun.

This newspaper also reported that entertainers took to their social media pages in a series of posts to demand the immediate release of the victims.

They spoke out against the deteriorating security situation across the country under Mr Tinubu’s administration.

Notable figures include actors and musicians such as Toyin Abraham, Kunle Remi, Olumide “ID Cabasa” Ogunade, and David “Davido” Adeleke.

They expressed grief over how desensitised Nigerians had grown to the rising wave of violence across the country.

They raised concerns over which places and people could still be considered safe under Mr Tinubu’s administration.

They equally called for divine intervention and prayed that the captives would return safely to their families.