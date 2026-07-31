The federal government has said it has no immediate plans to increase electricity tariffs, stressing that its priority is improving power supply, expanding metering and ensuring Nigerians pay only for the electricity they consume.

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, disclosed this on Friday during a media interactive session in Lagos.

The clarification came amid concerns over rising electricity costs following previous tariff reviews, particularly for Band A customers, and growing calls for improved power supply before any further pricing adjustments.

“There is no policy by this administration to increase electricity tariffs beyond its current level.

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“Our priority is not tariff increase in the immediate term. Our priority is service improvement, universal metering and ensuring Nigerians pay only for the electricity they actually consume,” Mr Tegbe said.

He added that the federal government would continue to explore measures to protect vulnerable consumers while improving the financial sustainability of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

“Indeed, the Federal Government will continue to examine additional mechanisms for protecting vulnerable consumers whilst simultaneously improving the financial sustainability of the market,” he said.

Transformation Agenda

The minister said the power ministry had developed a comprehensive sector transformation agenda aimed at improving electricity generation, strengthening transmission infrastructure, enhancing distribution efficiency and restoring market liquidity.

According to him, the ministry has already commenced several interventions, including the inauguration of the Power Force, a programme that will engage 5,000 youths in electricity meter installation nationwide to accelerate universal metering while building technical capacity in the sector.

He added that progress had been made in resolving long-standing meter procurement challenges, noting that Nigeria had consistently generated over 5,000 megawatts of electricity during the past two weeks through improved coordination across the power value chain.

“Although much work remains, enhanced operational coordination, improved plant availability and better engagement across the value chain are beginning to produce measurable improvements,” he said.

Technical audit

Mr Tegbe also disclosed that the federal government would undertake the first comprehensive technical audit of Nigeria’s national transmission network to identify ageing assets, overloaded substations, weak transmission corridors, protection failures, and other operational vulnerabilities that hinder reliable electricity supply.

He said the audit would guide investment decisions, reduce system failures and improve planning.

He added that the government would strengthen critical transmission infrastructure, improve grid stability and address long-standing liquidity challenges in the electricity market, while advancing a Power Sector Bond initiative to clear legacy debts owed to generation companies, gas suppliers and other market participants.

The minister expressed optimism that the reforms would begin to deliver visible improvements in electricity availability within the next few months, with Nigerians expected to experience a stronger grid, lower technical losses, expanded electricity access and greater operational capacity over the next two to three years.

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