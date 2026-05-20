The All Progressives Congress (APC) Appeal Committee for the National Assembly primaries in Delta State says it has received five petitions from aggrieved aspirants and members of the party.

The committee’s Chairman, Chukwuemeka Ujam, disclosed this while addressing journalists at the APC secretariat on Tuesday in Asaba.

Mr Ujam said the committee had begun examining complaints submitted by aspirants, party members and stakeholders over the conduct of the primaries.

He explained that the five-member committee was deployed to the state in line with the APC guidelines regulating National Assembly primary elections.

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According to him, the panel initially arrived on Sunday for the House of Representatives primaries and later returned for the senatorial district exercises.

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He added that members of the committee were currently reviewing all petitions and compiling reports for submission to the party leadership.

“The process is still ongoing because the day’s activities have not ended,” he said.

Mr Ujam maintained that the committee’s mandate was strictly limited to reviewing complaints related to the conduct of the primaries.

He, however, declined to disclose details of the petitions, insisting that deliberations and findings would remain confidential until the review process is concluded.

(NAN)