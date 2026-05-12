Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has declared his intention to contest for the Agege Federal Constituency seat.

Mr Obasa made the declaration on Tuesday during a stakeholders’ meeting held in Agege, Lagos, ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries.

The speaker, a sixth-term lawmaker, said party leaders in the constituency encouraged him to seek the House of Representatives position.

According to him, consultations with stakeholders influenced his decision to formally join the race for the federal legislative seat.

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“I answered the call of our leaders and stakeholders who believe I can serve Agege better,” Mr Obasa told party members.

He urged party members to remain united and committed as the party prepares for its primary elections.

Mr Obasa also appealed for support for former Agege council chairman, Ganiyu Egunjobi, who is contesting Agege Constituency I.

“Egunjobi has served our people diligently and deserves the support of all loyal party members,” he said.

The speaker further canvassed support for Azeez Ninolowo, an aspirant for Agege Constituency II.

He said the constituency needed experienced and dedicated representatives who understood the challenges facing residents.

“We must present candidates with capacity, loyalty and commitment to the progress of Agege,” Mr Obasa added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Obasa’s declaration adds to the growing list of APC aspirants in Agege.

Supporters and loyalists of aspirants have intensified mobilisation efforts ahead of the party’s screening and primary exercises.

Residents of Agege and Orile-Agege are closely monitoring developments as party leaders conclude internal consultations.

Party members across Lagos State are also awaiting the outcome of the screening conducted by state and national leadership.

NAN reports that the declaration shifts attention from earlier speculation linking Mr Obasa with the Lagos governorship race.

(NAN)