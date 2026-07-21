Two persons lost lost their lives in a road accident on Monday after a motorcycle collided with an oncoming pickup vehicle in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, the latest in a string of fatal road crashes that have heightened concerns over road safety in the state.

The victims, a man and a woman, died instantly when the motorcycle they were riding rammed into a Dongfeng pickup vehicle at Koto Ajala, inbound Owode, according to the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE).

Confirming Monday’s accident, TRACE spokesperson Babatunde Akinbiyi attributed the crash to excessive speed and loss of control by the motorcyclist.

According to him, eyewitnesses said the rider lost control while descending Koto Ajala outbound Owode before veering into the path of the oncoming pickup.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“The motorcycle, with registration number FFF 689 HA, collided with the Dongfeng pickup bearing registration number GGE 200 KP,” Mr Akinbiyi said in a statement. “The crash claimed the lives of the two occupants of the motorcycle, while no other injuries were recorded.”

He said officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) evacuated the bodies to the Fakoya Hospital morgue in Sagamu.

Mr Akinbiyi added that the damaged motorcycle and pickup vehicle had been taken to the police station for further investigation.

Although traffic was partially disrupted immediately after the crash, he said normal movement was restored following traffic control by TRACE and FRSC personnel.

The latest incident adds to a series of fatal crashes recorded across Ogun State in recent weeks.

On 6 July, PREMIUM TIMES reported that at least 10 people died and six others were injured after a commercial bus rammed into a truck that was reversing on the Ibadan-Lagos Expressway at Saapade Bridge. Preliminary investigations attributed the crash to dangerous driving, excessive speed and wrongful overtaking.

Three days later, another fatal accident at Ogere Junction along the Ijebu Ode-Benin Expressway claimed two lives after a bus collided with a Mack truck.

The recurring crashes have renewed concerns over reckless driving, speeding and poor compliance with traffic regulations on major highways in Ogun State.

Road safety authorities have repeatedly warned motorists, particularly commercial drivers and motorcyclists, against excessive speeding, dangerous overtaking and other traffic violations, stressing that adherence to traffic rules remains critical to reducing fatalities on the nation’s roads.