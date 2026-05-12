The Senatorial Aspirants’ Screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has screened the Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, ahead of the party’s primaries for the Kwara Central senatorial ticket.

The screening, which took place in Abuja, is part of the party’s internal process to ensure that its candidates are free from legal and electoral encumbrances.

According to reports, Governor Abdulrazaq, who will complete his two terms in office by May 29, 2027, is running unopposed, as he is the only member who purchased the party’s Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for the ticket.

The seat is currently held by Salihu Mustapha, who took over from fellow APC member, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, in 2023.

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Mr AbdulRazaq’s entrance to the race is generating positive reactions among party loyalists and stakeholders in Kwara State.

His supporters believe that Governor Abdulrazaq’s entry into the senatorial race will further strengthen the APC in the state ahead of the general elections.