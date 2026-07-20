A gang of armed robbers allegedly terrorising parts of Ondo and Lagos States has been smashed, following the arrest of three suspects on Saturday by operatives of the Ondo State Police Command.

Briefing journalists on Monday in Akure, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Felix Ohagwu, said the suspects are members of a notorious interstate armed robbery syndicate allegedly responsible for a series of robbery operations across Ondo and Lagos States.

He said the suspects, identified as Promise Daniel (34), Ifeanyi Umahi (29) and Adaramoye Abayomi (37), were arrested on Saturday, 18 July, following a painstaking intelligence-led operation by operatives of the command.

“The arrest was made in connection with an armed robbery case initially reported on 14th June, 2026, at Iju Division, Ita-Ogbolu, Akure North Local Government Area,” Mr Ohagwu said.

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“Acting on credible intelligence and sustained surveillance, the operatives intercepted the suspects while they were travelling in a Mercedes-Benz ML 350 SUV (ash colour).

“A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of the following exhibits: one AK-47 rifle; one magazine loaded with eighteen (18) rounds of live ammunition;

one English-made Beretta pistol loaded with four (4) rounds of live ammunition; one UTC axe; and one iron cutter.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are members of a notorious armed robbery syndicate that has been on the command’s watchlist for alleged involvement in violent robberies across Ondo State.”

According to the commissioner, the suspects made useful confessions statements during interrogation, regarding the ownership of the recovered weapons and other criminal activities.

“The information provided is currently assisting investigators in tracking down other fleeing members of the gang and uncovering the full extent of their operations,” he said.

The arrest of the suspects comes hours after gunmen ambushed one Adebusoye Atinuke, 50, along Ondo–Ile-Oluji Road on Sunday, July 19, but were unsuccessful in stopping her.

Police confirmed that the gunmen opened fire at her vehicle as she drove along the road at about 6.30 p.m., but she courageously continued to drive the vehicle speedily without halting despite the rain of bullets.

According to police spokesperson, Jimoh Abayomi, the command has commenced a full-scale investigation and manhunt for the armed men who attacked Mrs Adebusoye on Sunday.

“The assailants opened fire on the vehicle in an apparent attempt to stop and rob the victim. However, through swift thinking and courage, the victim escaped unhurt, forcing the suspects to flee into the nearby bush without achieving their objective,” the police spokesperson said.

He said operatives immediately responded to the scene and commenced intensive combing of the surrounding area in a bid to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

“Investigation into the incident is ongoing, while efforts have been intensified to identify, track and arrest those responsible,” he said.

The state is in a battle to curtail the activities of kidnappers and armed robbers, with several arrests already made by the respective security agencies.