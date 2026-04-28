Two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ondo South Senatorial District, Tamara Johnson and Pere Isaac, have petitioned the national secretariat of the party, declaring their opposition to the aspiration of the party’s Vice Chairman South-west, Isaacs Kekemeke.

They declared their opposition in a petition dated 27 April to the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda.

Mr Kekemeke recently announced his intention to seek the APC ticket to contest the senatorial seat in 2027.

The seat, occupied by Jimoh Ibrahim, is currently vacant, as he was appointed Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

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The Senate declared the seat vacant on Tuesday and asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a by-election to fill the seat.

Mr Ibrahim would have rounded off his four-year term in June next year.

Messrs Johnson and Isaac said they wrote the petition as concerned citizens of Ese-Odo Local Government Area, particularly from Agadagba-Obon, and as chieftains of the APC in Ondo State.

The petitioners described Mr Kekemeke’s aspiration as a “political overreach,” “ill-timed and ill-conceived,” despite his constitutional rights to contest the election.

They argued that the senatorial aspirant hails from the same local government area as Sola Iji, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Russia, and shares the same federal constituency with the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, both of whom are from communities along the riverine belt of Arogbo Ijaw in Ese-Odo and Obenla in Ilaje Local Government Area.

They argued that the development created a clear political imbalance.

“Also, Hon. Kekemeke currently serves as the Chairman of NIPOST, a position he still occupies,” the petition stated.

“He has not complied with the directive of the federal government, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which mandates that all political appointees seeking elective office must resign on or before 31 March, 2026.

“His declaration to contest the senatorial seat while still holding office as both Chairman of NIPOST and APC South-west Zonal Chairman amounts to a clear violation of the Electoral Act, particularly Sections 84 and 88, which require political appointees to resign before pursuing elective positions.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has already fixed April 23 to May 30 for party primaries. By the provisions of the law, all affected appointees and party officials ought to have resigned before the commencement of this process. As it stands, Hon. Kekemeke continues to hold both positions in flagrant disregard for the law,” they said.

Kekemeke speaks

Meanwhile, Mr Kekemeke has said his decision to run for the office followed sustained pressure and appeals from party leaders, women, and youth groups across the district, who had mobilised support for his candidacy without his prior consent.

According to him, he consulted the state governor and other party leaders before deciding to join the race, and expressed his readiness to seek the party’s ticket.

He promised that if elected, he would provide “fair, fearless, and needs-driven representation,” and would prioritise the people’s interests.

“I shall seek the ticket of our great party for the senatorial election, and I shall, when I win, give to the senatorial district fair, fearless, quality and needs- driven representation,” he said.

“I shall be a voice for Ondo South, Ondo State, her government, and her people, and I shall do so with humility and a high sense of duty and responsibility. My watchword shall be: the people first.”

Flurry of aspirants

Mr Kekemeke would contest the party’s ticket alongside heavyweights such as Agboola Ajayi, a former deputy governor of the state; legal icon Morayo Lebi; former APC senatorial aspirant Akinfolarin Mayowa; ex-House of Representatives member; and Mathew Oyerinmade.

Others also seeking the ticket include former Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Jumoke Akindele; former governorship aspirant, Boye Oyewumi; Diran Iyanta, and Kayode Fakuyi.

The primaries are expected in May, according to the APC’s revised timetable.