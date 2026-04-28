The police in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, say they have arrested an officer filmed extrajudicially killing a handcuffed man in the state.

The police spokesperson in Delta State, Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Viral video

A human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, uploaded a disturbing video clip on Tuesday showing a handcuffed man surrounded by armed police operatives attached to the Effurun Division in Delta State.

In the now-viral clip seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the man was heard assuring the operatives that he would tell them “everything.”

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“I will tell you everything. My friends deceived me,” the man was heard saying repeatedly while seated on the ground.

While he pleaded for the opportunity to say “everything,” one of the operatives appeared uninterested in the man’s plea.

The operative was seen in the clip loading his rifle before immediately shooting the man dead.

Arrest and transfer

In the Tuesday statement, Mr Edafe, a superintendent of police, identified the slain man as Mene Ogidi, a 28-year-old man.

The police spokesperson said the extra-judicial killing of the suspect by the officer occurred on Sunday.

“The unfortunate incident occurred when operatives attached to Area Command Effurun received credible intelligence from members of the public regarding the deceased, who was reportedly apprehended while attempting to waybill a parcel containing a Beretta pistol with four rounds of ammunition.

“Police operatives were promptly deployed to the scene to take the suspect into custody,” he said.

“However, the police officer leading the team, ASP Nuhu Usman, in clear violation of Force Order 237 and the Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force, discharged his firearm, leading to the death of the suspect.”

Mr Edafe said the Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Yemi Oyeniyi, upon receiving the information about the extra-judicial killing, immediately ordered the arrest of the officer and subsequent transfer to the police headquarters, Asaba, for disciplinary action.

“The officer has since been queried and transferred to Force Headquarters, Abuja, where he will appear before the Force Disciplinary Committee, currently in session, for immediate disciplinary sanction and prosecution,” he said.

The spokesperson said Mr Oyeniyi has condemned the incident and consoled the family of the executed man, assuring that the police are committed to ensuring that justice is served.

The commissioner said the police in the state emphasise respect for the rule of law, human rights, professionalism, accountability and public trust in line with the policy of the Nigeria Police Force.

The police chief further reaffirmed his zero tolerance for lawlessness, recklessness and extra-judicial conduct of officers.

He appealed to Nigerians to remain calm and law-abiding, assuring that all necessary steps were being taken to prosecute the officer.

IGP vows justice

Reacting, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has vowed to ensure justice for the slain man in Delta.

Details of the IGP’s reaction to the extra-judicial killing were contained in a statement by the Force spokesperson, Anthony Okon, a deputy commissioner of police, on Tuesday night.

Mr Disu, according to the statement, has condoled the family of the slain man and assured them that justice would be served according to the law.

“The leadership of the Nigeria Police Force has directed the immediate transfer of the officer and his team to Force Headquarters, Abuja, where they would face the Force Disciplinary Committee for summary disciplinary measures and prosecution,” the statement read in part.

“The Nigeria Police Force maintains a zero-tolerance stance on extra-judicial actions, abuse of authority, and any conduct that undermines public trust,” it added.

Police brutality, extortion and torture

Cases of police brutality, extortion, extrajudicial killings and other unprofessional activities in Nigeria have continued despite sanctions such as dismissal from service.

The latest incident occurred days after the Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Mr Oyeniyi, ordered the “orderly room trial” of two police officers for allegedly using a Point of Sales Machine to extort motorists inside a police station.

Three weeks ago, some police officers in Anambra State illegally arrested, tortured and extorted N1.4 million from some Nigerians.

The money was later refunded to the victims following public outrage.

Last month, police in Anambra State arrested and detained six senior officers who allegedly tortured and extorted N200,000 from a trader in Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra State.

In February, three officers were dismissed over alleged kidnapping, extorting N1.7 million and car snatching in Imo, another state in the South-east.

Two months ago, police operatives shot dead a private motorcyclist in Ebonyi State.

In November 2024, police operatives from the Crack Squad in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, shot dead a labourer and critically injured three others in the state.

A similar incident happened in Abakaliki in 2018 when a police officer shot and killed a commercial motorcyclist for allegedly refusing to give him a N50 bribe.

In August 2024, police operatives in Bayelsa State extorted N3 million from a Nigerian man at gunpoint.

The officers were subsequently arrested after the victim filed a complaint with the police.

The police operatives later returned the N3 million to the victim, about three weeks later.