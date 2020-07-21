Ondo 2020: APC primaries compromised to produce a predetermined candidate – Kekemeke

Related News

One of the contestants in the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Ondo, on Monday, Isaac Kekemeke, has expressed his displeasure over the processes and outcome of the poll.

Mr Kekemeke, a former chairman of the party in the state, said “the election was compromised to produce a predetermined result for a predetermined candidate”

Incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, won in all the local government areas of the state, with 2,458 votes.

His closest rival, Olusola Oke, scored 262 votes while Mr Kekemeke came a distant third with 19 votes.

Mr Kekemeke had on a TVC interview on Monday morning. criticised the mode of the election and the delay.

Addressing journalists in Akure on Tuesday, he said the election was done to produce the party’s preferred candidate.

“It is still my conviction that the process leading to the voting was slanted, skewed and compromised to produce a predetermined result.

“The advantages and opportunities that incumbency confer were overstretched to constitute the incumbent into both an umpire and a contestant.”

Asked if he would challenge the result in court, Mr Kekemeke responded saying “I have been approached by some persons and groups to run my aspiration on their platforms.

“Others have advised that I challenge the process in court. My answer; I remain in the All Progressives Congress and I shall not be going to court.

“The delegates have spoken clearly and so be it. I wish the winner and our party well.”

Mr Akeredolu had earlier pleaded with his defeated rivals to support his second term ambition.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will conduct its own primary election on Wednesday.