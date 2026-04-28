Access Holdings Plc has announced the retirement of Chizoma Okoli as Deputy Managing Director of its banking subsidiary, Access Bank Plc, taking effect from 30 April.

The company disclosed this in a statement by the company secretary, Sunday Ekwochi and posted on NGX Group on Tuesday, stating that her retirement follows the expiration of her tenure.

“Access Holdings Plc (“the Company”) hereby informs Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that Mrs. Chizoma Okoli, Deputy Managing Director of the Company’s subsidiary, Access Bank Plc (‘the Bank’) will be retiring from the Bank effective April 30, 2026, following the expiration of her term,” the statement read.

Mrs Okoli joined Access Bank in March 2019 as an Executive Director before being appointed Deputy Managing Director, Retail South, in March 2022.

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According to the Bank, the retiring Deputy Managing Director played a pivotal role in deepening the Bank’s retail footprint, and expanding its customer base.

“Mrs Okoli joined the Bank in March 2019 as an Executive Director and was appointed Deputy Managing Director, Retail South in March 2022.

“She has played a pivotal role in deepening the Bank’s retail footprint, expanding our customer base, and strengthening our proposition to small and medium-sized businesses across our markets.

“The Board extends its appreciation to Mrs Okoli for her outstanding service and wishes her continued success,” the bank stated.

Profile

Mrs Okoli is a seasoned professional with approximately three decades of robust banking experience. She commenced her professional career in 1992 as an executive trainee in the defunct Diamond Bank Plc where she distinguished herself and rapidly rose through the ranks to become an Executive Director in 2016.

Following the Bank’s merger with the defunct Diamond Bank in 2019, she was appointed Executive Director, Business Banking Division by the Bank. Her robust experience cuts across commercial and consumer banking; corporate banking; branch banking, institutional banking, business banking and business development.

She obtained a Bachelor of Law degree from University of Benin and a Master’s in Business Administration from Warwick Business School, United Kingdom. She is also an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and a Member of the Institute of Credit Administration of Nigeria.

Mrs Okoli sits on the Boards of United Payment Services Limited (as a Nominee Director for Roosevelt Ogbonna), Fiducia Data Services Limited, Fiducia Digital Registry Solutions Limited, Fiducia Clearing Services Limited, Agri-Business/Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme, and Bank Directors Association of Nigeria (BDAN).