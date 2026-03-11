The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has been appointed as a Sub-National Representative on the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association African Region.

Mr Obasa announced the appointment in a statement posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

He described the appointment as both a personal honour and recognition of the work of the Lagos State legislature.

“I have been appointed as a Sub-National Representative on the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association African Region, and I appreciate the confidence reposed in me with this appointment,” Mr Obasa wrote.

He said the appointment also reflects the collective efforts of lawmakers in the Lagos State House of Assembly toward strengthening democratic institutions.

Mr Obasa said his tenure on the committee will run for three years, from 2026 to 2029.

“Over the next three years, from 2026 to 2029, I look forward to contributing meaningfully to the committee’s efforts in promoting democratic governance, gender inclusion, respect for human rights, and parliamentary cooperation across the African region,” he said.

The Lagos speaker said his engagement with the committee will begin with his participation in the 90th Executive Committee Meeting of the association scheduled to take place in Swakopmund.

Mr Obasa also expressed appreciation to his colleagues in the Lagos State House of Assembly for their support.

“I remain grateful to my colleagues in the Assembly for their goodwill and support. Together, we will continue to uphold the values of responsible legislation and effective representation for the people of Lagos State,” he said.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association brings together parliaments and legislatures from across the Commonwealth to promote good governance, democracy, and parliamentary cooperation.