Nigerian singer, Inetimi Odomimaya, popularly known as Timaya, has stirred debate online after a viral video showed him advising a colleague that it is preferable to have children outside marriage rather than rush into matrimony.

In the now widely circulated clip, the ‘Dem Mama’ crooner appeared alongside fellow singer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, as they offered relationship advice to rapper Phyno.

Speaking in Pidgin English, Timaya argued that marriage often fails and suggested that having children without formalising a union may be a safer option.

“Just born pikin, pikin go grow. This marriage thing no dey work,” he said, prompting laughter and mixed reactions from those present.

The remark has since sparked a mixed reaction on social media, with some users criticising the singer for appearing to dismiss marriage. In contrast, others defended his view as a reflection of personal experience.

Timaya’s long-held views on marriage

Timaya, born Inetimi Alfred Odon on 15 August 1980 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has previously spoken openly about his reluctance to marry.

In a 2024 interview on Naija FM, the 45-year-old musician said he had never felt compelled to walk down the aisle despite having children.

According to him, marriage has never appealed to him personally.

“I’m not married because I’ve never been a fan of marriage,” he said during the interview, although he noted that his perspective could change later in life.

The singer, who rose to fame in the mid-2000s with his hit song Dem Mama, has built a reputation for speaking candidly about his personal life and relationships.

A father of four

Despite his reservations about marriage, Timaya is a father of four children from three different relationships.

READ ALSO: Bvlgari features Chimamanda Adichie in Icons Minaudières campaign

His first two daughters, Emmanuella Odon (born in May 2012) and Gracey Odon (born in September 2015), are from his relationship with Barbara Fumnaya Nwaokolo, an interior designer and entrepreneur.

In July 2018, the singer welcomed his first son, Emmanuel Odon, with Tamar, his then-partner.

He later had a fourth child, Maya Odon, born in 2020, with Dunnie Onasanya, a Nigerian businesswoman.

Timaya has frequently shared moments with his children on social media, often posting photos and videos celebrating their birthdays and milestones. In past interviews, he has also described fatherhood as one of the most fulfilling aspects of his life.