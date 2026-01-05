Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has announced fresh changes to his cabinet, including the appointment of a new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The governor relieved the former SSG, Olanike Adeyemo, a professor of veterinary public health and preventive medicine at the University of Ibadan, of her duties with immediate effect.

The development was disclosed in a statement released on Monday in Ibadan by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

According to the statement, Musibau Babatunde was appointed as the new SSG.

As part of the reshuffle, Seun Ashamu has been redeployed from the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources to the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

Governor Makinde also named his Senior Special Assistant on Public Works, Ademola Aderinto, as a commissioner-designate. Mr Aderinto’s name is expected to be forwarded to the Oyo State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

In addition, the governor approved the appointment of Abiodun Adedoja as Special Adviser on Energy Security, while Kolawole Akanmu was named Senior Special Assistant on Budget and Economic Planning.

The latest cabinet shake-up comes as Governor Seyi Makinde continues to reposition his administration midway into his second term in office.

Ms Adeyemo was appointed the SSG at the beginning of Mr Makinde’s second term. The statement did not give any reason for her removal.

Her exit marks one of the most significant changes in the ongoing reshuffle, as the SSG plays a central role in coordinating government activities and implementing executive decisions.