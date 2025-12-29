Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has dismissed allegations by former Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose that he diverted a chunk of N50 billion federal intervention fund provided after the January 2024 Ibadan explosion, describing the claim as false, misleading and politically driven.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that Mr Fayose accused the governor of receiving N50 billion from the federal government and failing to disclose it publicly, while allegedly diverting the bulk of the funds for political purposes.

Responding in a statement on Sunday through his Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Governor Makinde said the federal government released N30 billion and not N50 billion to Oyo State.

“The federal government did not give Governor Makinde N50 billion. What exists on record is a request and a promise, not a disbursement,” the statement said.

According to the governor’s aide, documents cited to support the allegation merely showed a proposal and not an actual release of funds.

The statement explained that after the January 2024 explosion in Bodija, Ibadan, which killed residents and destroyed property, Governor Makinde travelled to Abuja with a detailed assessment report to request federal intervention, especially after President Bola Tinubu did not visit the state.

Mr Olanrewaju said the federal government promised a N50 billion intervention package but eventually released only N30 billion.

“A promise is not a release. When it was time to act, only N30 billion was released,” he said, adding that the remaining N20 billion was withheld after demands linked to inducements were introduced, which the governor refused.

He added that the governor chose not to publicly litigate negotiations tied to a national tragedy, focusing instead on relief and recovery efforts.

How the money was spent

Mr Olanrewaju said Governor Makinde publicly acknowledged the federal government’s support during the inauguration of a committee established to manage and disburse the relief funds.

According to him, the committee operated with transparency and ensured accountability in the use of the N30 billion released. Part of the funds was paid directly to victims of the Bodija explosion as immediate relief, while the remainder was used for reconstruction and restoration work within the affected area.

He said damaged roads had been repaired, rebuilding was ongoing, and plans were underway to construct a memorial at the site of the explosion to honour those who lost their lives.

The statement clarified that the N4.5 billion figure often cited in public discussions referred strictly to direct financial assistance given to victims, including landlords and tenants.

“That amount represents about 15 per cent of the total funds released. The governor ensured direct support for victims while also funding broader government interventions. Anyone who visits the area can see the reconstruction work,” Mr Olanrewaju said.

Political undertones

The governor’s spokesperson described the renewed allegations as politically driven, linking them to Mr Makinde’s recent declaration that he would not support President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

This newspaper had reported details of a media briefing held by Governor Makinde at the Government House in Ibadan, where he accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, of attempting to weaken the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by pledging to hold the PDP down to the advantage of President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

Mr Makinde said Mr Wike’s comment was made during a meeting he attended with President Tinubu and others, a remark that he said raised concerns about efforts to erode the opposition and push Nigeria towards a one-party state.

Mr Olanrewaju argued that the timing of the allegations against Governor Makinde, coming after his refusal to endorse President Tinubu, reflects political desperation rather than genuine concern over accountability.

He recalled that the governor supported Mr Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election but has since said he regretted the decision, citing concerns about what he described as growing attempts to move Nigeria towards a one-party state.

According to the statement, the governor’s position triggered renewed political hostilities.

“That statement marked a turning point. Almost immediately, political hostilities were activated,” Mr Olanrewaju said.

He pointed to a recent attempt by a group aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to establish a caretaker committee for the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State, an effort he said was rejected by party leaders in the state.

“These actions are not driven by principle. They are driven by desperation,” the statement said.

Mr Olanrewaju maintained that attempts to portray the governor as dishonest or disconnected from his party would fail.

“Half-truths and outright falsehoods may offer temporary comfort to those who trade in political mischief, but they always collapse under the weight of facts.

“This is about whether fear, coercion and political intimidation will be allowed to undermine democratic values. Governor Makinde has made his position clear. He will not be complicit,” he said.