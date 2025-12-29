A member of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewumi Adeyemi, on Sunday, distributed multipurpose mobile shops equipped with point-of-sale (POS) machines and a start-up grant of ₦200,000 to 10 Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWD) in his constituency.

Mr Adeyemi, who represents Obokun State Constituency, also presented clippers and generators to barbers, hair dryers to hairdressers, sewing machines to fashion designers, grinding machines and deep freezers to traders.

He also presented motorcycle tyres to commercial riders and gave cash gifts to support small-scale businesses.

The lawmaker stated that the empowerment programme, which was part of his annual constituency project, was valued at over ₦100 million and targeted at least 300 beneficiaries across the constituency.

In addition to the empowerment initiative, Mr Adeyemi constructed a motor park in the Ibokun area of Obokun Local Government Area to enhance transportation infrastructure in the area.

Speaking during the distribution of the items in Obokun, the lawmaker stated that the initiative was designed to create lasting economic opportunities for the beneficiaries.

“I do this every year, not for politics, but because I know the pain of having skill without tools. This programme is not solely about providing financial assistance. It is serving as a lifeline for our people to regain their dignity.

“When a father or mother takes home a grinding machine or a deep freezer today, he isn’t just taking home a tool; he is taking home the assurance that he can feed his family tomorrow,” he said.

Mr Adeyemi added that the initiative reflects his commitment to ensuring that the dividends of democracy reach the grassroots.

“This initiative aligns with the broader goal of empowering every citizen to access the dividends of democracy and experience the impact of governance.

“This is not solely about providing financial assistance. This is my covenant with the people of Obokun, to serve with empathy and to ensure that governance touches the lowest among us,” he added.

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, who inaugurated the motor park, commended Mr Adeyemi for the initiative and urged other lawmakers in the state to emulate the gesture.

Mr Egbedun said the empowerment programme would have a lasting impact on the beneficiaries and improve their livelihoods.

State Constituency Project

Across Nigeria, lawmakers often undertake constituency projects as part of efforts to address grassroots needs and demonstrate the impact of governance at the local level.

In Osun State, such interventions have become increasingly significant amid rising unemployment, economic hardship, and limited access to start-up capital for small-scale entrepreneurs.

Empowerment programmes, ranging from skills acquisition to the provision of work tools and financial support, are commonly deployed by elected representatives to promote self-reliance, reduce poverty, and complement government social intervention initiatives.

Unlike at the federal level, where senators and members of the House of Representatives often attract projects worth hundreds of millions or even billions of naira through the national budget, allocations for constituency projects at the state level are not usually itemised as a separate line in publicly available appropriation documents.

In Osun State, lawmakers typically facilitate projects for their constituencies through capital and intervention components of the state budget rather than through dedicated constituency allocations.

For instance, the ₦427.7 billion 2025 budget and the ₦723 billion 2026 budget of Osun State make provisions for capital expenditure under the state’s development agenda, within which constituency-related projects are implemented.

