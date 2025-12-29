The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday released the list of candidates of the political parties and their running mates for the 20 June, 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State.

However, the name of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Wole Oluyede, was missing on the list.

Mr Oluyede had emerged as the PDP candidate in the primary election conducted by the former National Working Committee (NWC) led by Umar Damagum on 9 November.

A check at the INEC state headquarters in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Monday showed that the names and particulars of the PDP candidates were missing among the 12 candidates displayed by the commission.

According to sources in INEC, who did not want their names mentioned because they were not authorised to speak, the ongoing crisis in the PDP, which has resulted in two factions laying claim to the leadership of the party, with a series of litigations filed in the courts, is responsible for the omission.

The Kabiru Turaki-led NWC emerged at the faction’s national convention held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, between 15 and 16 November.

However, the Mohammed Abdulrahman-led NWC, which is loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, kicked against the convention, saying it held against court orders.

INEC has since stated that it will not recognise any of the factions, citing court judgements.

See below the list of Party governorship candidates and their running mates released by the electoral body:

1. Accord Party – Opeyemi Falegan (41)

Omoyemi Olaleye (42)

2. African Action Congress – Akande Oluwasegun(36)

Oluwasanmi Fajuyigbe

3. Action Democratic Party – Ayodeji Ojo (42)

Itunu Ibitoye (35)

4. African Democratic Congress ADC – Oluwadare Bejide (66)

Paul Olowoyeye(52)

5. All Progressives Congress (APC) – Biodun Oyebanji (58)

Monisade Afuye (67)

6. Action People’s Party – Bidemi Awogbemi(36)

Akinyemi Adewumi (53)

7. Allied People’s Movement- Joseph Anifowose (65)

Margaret Ilesanmi (68)

8. Labour Party (LP)

Oyebanji Olajuyin (67)

Ayokunle Okumade (45)

9. New Nigeria People Party (NNPP)

Blessing Abegunde (35)

Francis Ajayi (65)

10. People’s Redemption Party (PRP)

Olaniyi Ayodele (49)

Modupe Adebiyi(35)

11. Young Progressive Party (YPP)

Owoola Daramola(54)

Opeyemi Adeyemo(51)

12. Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

Victor Adetunji (38)

Adesina Oyeniyi (35)