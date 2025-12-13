Bola Oyebamiji, a former managing director of the National Inland Waterways Authority, has secured the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Osun State governorship election scheduled for 8 August 2026.

Mr Oyebamiji emerged on Saturday as the party’s flagbearer through affirmation at the APC governorship primary held at Imperial Hall, Ebunoluwa International School, Osogbo.

The primary was attended by 1,660 delegates drawn from the 332 wards in the state, with five delegates representing each ward, according to the chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee, Monday Okpebholo, who is also the governor of Edo State.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the proceedings at the venue took a decisive turn when Kunle Adegoke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and one of the aspirants earlier disqualified from the race, moved a motion for Mr Oyebamiji to be adopted as the party’s consensus candidate. Babajide Omoworare, a former senator and governorship aspirant, seconded the motion.

Mr Okpebholo subsequently subjected the proposal to a voice vote, which received unanimous approval from delegates present.

“By the powers conferred on me, I hereby present Bola Oyebamiji as the governorship candidate of our party,” Mr Okpebholo announced.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission monitored the exercise.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Oyebamiji thanked party leaders, fellow aspirants and delegates for the confidence reposed in him, pledging to lead a united APC into the governorship election.

Mr Okpebholo, while addressing party members, described the election as critical for the APC in Osun State and expressed confidence in the party’s chances. He said the choice of Mr Oyebamiji signalled the party’s readiness to reclaim the state.

“We are tired of dancing, dancing, dancing. We are going to win. I have never lost any election. This is a must-win election for us in Osun. This is the man (Oyebamiji) who will bring development to your state,” The Guardian quoted him as saying.

The emergence of a consensus candidate followed days of consultations within the party. Ahead of the primary, there were strong indications that all seven APC aspirants had agreed to step down for a single candidate after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

A former APC National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, had also publicly endorsed the consensus arrangement, saying he accepted the party’s decision after consultations with the president, despite being among those disqualified by the party’s screening committee.

Mr Oyebamiji’s emergence sets the stage for the APC’s campaign ahead of the 2026 governorship contest