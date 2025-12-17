Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Lagos, on Wednesday, joined the nationwide protest declared by the union’s national leadership against rising insecurity, hours after the union’s leadership met President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The protesters gathered at the Ikeja underpass early in the morning on Wednesday, carrying placards and chanting slogans demanding urgent action to curb violent crimes and kidnappings. Some of the messages read, “Federal Government No More Excuse and Rhetoric, End Insecurity Now!”

Others held banners calling for the protection of workers and the safety of Nigerians.

Participants also wore aprons with “NLC” inscriptions as they marched under the bridge, drawing attention from commuters and passersby.

Some of the members kept saying, “We have had enough of empty promises. Our members and Nigerians are tired of living in fear. The government must act now.”

The protest came less than 24 hours after NLC’s national leaders met President Tinubu to discuss labour-related issues, including security concerns affecting workers. The continuation of the protest suggested that the discussions did not yield sufficient assurances to halt the planned action.

Earlier Wednesday, NLC President Joe Ajaero confirmed at the Labour House in Lagos that the protest would go ahead. Security operatives were deployed along the route, but the demonstration remained peaceful, with no reports of violence or arrests.

The NLC has repeatedly warned that persistent insecurity threatens workers’ safety, economic activities, and national stability, urging the government to implement concrete measures instead of relying on rhetoric.

Falana calls for action against terrorism financiers

Prominent human rights lawyer Femi Falana, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), addressed journalists at the protest, emphasising the government’s role in protecting citizens.

“Comrades and friends, we are gathered here in solidarity with Nigerians aggrieved over the state of insecurity. Worsening crimes and kidnappings demand that the government take urgent steps to protect lives and property,” Mr Falana said.

He also called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of 400 terrorism financiers detained under the Buhari administration in 2021, adding that tackling social and economic insecurity is key to addressing crime.

He urged the government to implement welfare programmes, including the National Social Investment Programme, and ensure palliatives reach vulnerable Nigerians.

Mr Falana further criticised alleged financial mismanagement, citing a report that claimed N210 trillion had been diverted from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), insisting the funds must be recovered and used to improve national security and social welfare.

Lagos NLC chair decries security votes mismanagement, workers’ plights

Lagos NLC chairman Funmi Sessi spotlighted the impact of insecurity on workers.

“Workers cannot travel freely due to kidnapping, banditry, and attacks on roads and in communities. Security votes allocated to states are not yielding results, and local governments must take responsibility for the safety of lives and property,” she said.

Ms Sessi called for stronger security measures and accountability from political leaders.

Emeka Nkwoala, Deputy General Secretary of the National Union of Textile, Garment, and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, told PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday that insecurity had severely disrupted workers’ daily lives.

“The core responsibility of any government is the protection of lives and property. Insecurity has disrupted work, trade, and commuting, affecting workers and businesses alike,” he said.

Mr Nkwoala described the Lagos protest as successful, noting the participation of multiple civil society groups and labour leaders, including Mr Falana.

He warned that if the government fails to respond adequately, further protests, including strikes, may follow.