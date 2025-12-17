The scheduled protest of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) over Nigeria’s worsening insecurity was yet to begin an hour after the scheduled 7:30 a.m.

The NLC said the protesters would converge at the Labour House in Abuja before marching through the streets of the Nigerian capital.

While members of the NLC, its affiliates, and journalists began arriving at the venue before 7:30 a.m., the protest had not yet commenced as of 8:48 a.m.

PREMIUM TIMES sighted at least three police Hilux vehicles parked at the entrance of the street to the NLC headquarters.

Already present at the Labour house were the NLC General Secretary, Benson Upah, and activist Omoyele Sowore, who is joining the protest on the invitation of the NLC leadership.

NLC President Joe Ajaero arrived at the venue at 8:49 a.m.

However, members of the NLC were already at the Labour House donning clothes with the union’s emblems.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that last night, President Bola Tinubu met with the labour leaders as the government moved to have the NLC shelve today’s protest.

After the meeting, Mr Ajaero told reporters the union would meet before deciding on the next line of action. He said the union would brief Nigerians early on Wednesday.

When he emerged for the briefing, the NLC president confirmed to journalists that the protest would still hold despite the meeting with President Tinubu.