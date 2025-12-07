The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has marked the 10th anniversary of his coronation with a public lecture and the unveiling of the Ojaja University campus in Ile-Ife.

The event, which took place on the campus in Ile-Ife, drew political leaders, royal dignitaries, diplomats, business executives, and youths from across Africa.

In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, the Pro-Chancellor of Ojaja University, Lere Baale, described the traditional ruler as “an enigma, a reconciler, a global royal diplomat and a cultural renaissance leader whose influence has elevated Yoruba civilisation onto the world stage.”

The statement spotlighted the Ooni’s use of the throne of Oduduwa as an international platform, participating in global forums to advocate for youth inclusion, global peace, and cultural diplomacy.

In 2016, he represented Nigeria at the United Nations to promote youth engagement and global communities.

The Ooni launched a N100 million fund in 2020 to support youth entrepreneurship, demonstrating his commitment to empowering young Nigerians.

The statement said the establishment of Ojaja University represents a continuation of the monarch’s commitment to advancing education as a tool for generational transformation.

Unveiling of Ojaja University Ile Ife campus

The Ojaja University Ile-Ife campus was unveiled as a key highlight of the anniversary event. The institution is among the private universities approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in May 2023.

According to the statement, the campus is designed to serve as a cultural and intellectual hub rooted in Yoruba civilisation. Academic programmes will focus on technology, artificial intelligence, innovation, and indigenous knowledge systems.

The university will also teach traditional African knowledge, including Ifa divination, recognised by UNESCO as part of the global intangible heritage.

Building partnerships

The pro-chancellor called for support from individuals and organisations to fund scholarships, research centres, technology hubs, and campus infrastructure.

“Kabiyesi has laid the foundation. Now, together, we must raise the walls of a future we can all be proud of,” the statement from the office of the University’s Vice Chancellor, said.

About Ojaja University

Founded by the Ooni, Ojaja University operates campuses in Ile-Ife and Ilorin. It focuses on leadership development, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, cultural studies, health innovation, enterprise, and research.

The institution also seeks to promote Yoruba civilisation and African scholarship through its academic and cultural programme