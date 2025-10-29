Energy and optimism filled the air at the University of Lagos on Tuesday as 60 young women from different parts of the city showcased their new digital skills at the Ladies in Tech Conference + Job Fair 2025.

The event, held at the ACEDHARS Building, Akoka, was organised by the Hope Alive Initiative for Africa (HAI) as part of its She-Levate Tech Bootcamp.

The programme aims to equip girls from underserved communities with vital technology skills and connect them to mentors and employers in Nigeria’s growing digital economy.

This year’s theme, “Breaking Barriers: Women Leading in the Digital Economy,” captured the spirit of the initiative — empowering women to find their voice and place in technology.

Backed by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, as Chief Convener, and led by his wife, Ms. Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi, as Deputy Convener, the She-Levate programme reflects HAI’s mission to create equal access and opportunities for women across Africa’s tech landscape.

“This project is about purpose and impact,” Ms. Enitan-Ogunwusi said. “We chose girls from the slums and underserved communities because we believe greatness lives in everyone. I am deeply grateful to His Imperial Majesty for his constant support. His passion for youth empowerment drives all that we do at HAI.”

In his remarks, Akapo Olusegun, HAI’s Project Manager for She-Levate, explained that the bootcamp was designed to help more women join Nigeria’s technology space.

“Many girls want to learn but don’t have access to the tools or the right support,” he said. “Through She-Levate, we are giving them both — skills and connections that can change their lives.”

Goodwill messages came from officials of the Lagos State Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment and representatives of the French Embassy in Nigeria, which co-funded the project through its Fund for Civil Society Organisations (FEF-CSO). The Embassy commended HAI for “promoting inclusion and helping more women build digital careers.”

A short video presentation titled “Voices, Projects and Transformations” captured the journey of the participants, showing them learning to code, design websites, and create digital products despite limited access to technology before the training.

Breaking barriers through collaboration

The highlight of the conference was two panel sessions moderated by media professional Ebuka Oziorna, featuring speakers including Sakinat Tijani-Folorunso, Jumoke Alaka, Oba Suleiman Owolabi Ogundokun Oloko, Krystabell O. Awelenje, and Aderinsola Jolaosho.

The first panel, “Expanding Opportunities: Government and Private Sector Collaboration,” discussed how partnerships could boost women’s participation in technology.

The second, “From Access to Impact: Building Sustainable Pathways for Women,” focused on helping female trainees transition from classroom learning to real-world employment.

Throughout the event, participants showcased their capstone projects — from web applications and data dashboards to digital marketing campaigns — drawing the attention of visiting recruiters and development partners.

According to Mr. Olusegun, HAI plans to establish community digital hubs across Lagos to help graduates continue learning and freelancing.

“We want at least 70 percent of our graduates to secure internships or jobs within a year,” he said. “When you train a woman, you train a nation.”

‘This is just the beginning’

In her closing charge, Ms. Enitan-Ogunwusi urged the participants to remain confident and determined.

“Being a woman is not a weakness — it is an advantage,” she said. “Once you change your mindset, everything changes. You are the best thing that can happen to your community and to this nation.”

The conference ended with a vote of thanks by Ms. Dara Osewa, HAI’s Communications Officer, who reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to expanding the She-Levate model across Nigeria.

“This is only the beginning,” she said. “We are building a generation of women who will not just benefit from technology but lead it.”

The official graduation ceremony for the 60 girls will take place on Friday in Lagos.