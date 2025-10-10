The Lagos State Government sealed off the Nordic Hotel, Victoria Island, on Thursday, for allegedly discharging untreated wastewater into public drains, causing an offensive odour and environmental pollution.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying the enforcement was carried out by officials of the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO).

“Following public complaints and in pursuit of a safer, sustainable, and cleaner Lagos, the LSWMO on Thursday, 9th October 2025, sealed Nordic Hotel at No. 258, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, for deliberate discharge of untreated wastewater into drainage, thereby causing offensive odour, public nuisance, environmental pollution, and endangering human life,” he wrote.

Mr Wahab urged residents to adopt proper wastewater management and hygiene practices to protect public health and the environment.

The development comes amid growing concerns over poor sanitation and environmental hazards on Lagos Island.

A PREMIUM TIMES check recently documented worsening conditions across major areas such as Broad Street, Itafaji, and Adeniji Adele, where Styrofoam wastes, open defecation, and exposed manholes pose serious health and safety risks.

Despite the state’s ban on Styrofoam and other single-use plastics—including takeaway packs, cups, and nylon bags—these non-biodegradable materials continue to clog drains and litter streets, raising concerns about flooding during the rainy season.

Residents say enforcement has been inconsistent. Along Ibraimoh-Igbo Street in Itafaji, people were seen defecating openly and dumping food waste into shallow gutters.

“I have been enduring this filthy-smelling environment for a while. You can see elderly women defecating openly and washing themselves where the gutter runs past many houses,” said Gift Paul, a resident who moved into the area in January.

Beyond sanitation, safety concerns persist. Several manholes around Lagos Island East Council and Broad Street remain uncovered or crudely filled with sand.

“Last week, I saw someone place a tyre to mark the manhole, but it has since been removed. Anyone can fall into it—not just motorists,” said Chizoba Okere, a commuter.

The state government began full enforcement of its single-use plastics ban in July, warning that shops or outlets found selling or storing prohibited materials risk being sealed and prosecuted.

Mr Wahab has maintained that the policy will not cost jobs but instead promote sustainable packaging industries.

Citizen action has also helped spur government response. In September, broadcast journalist Deji Bademosi mounted a billboard drawing attention to a dangerous open manhole near Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja. Within 24 hours, state officials reportedly covered it.

“I hope the state government will react to cover all other uncovered manholes across the city,” Mr Bademosi said in a Facebook video.

The incident underscores growing public frustration with sanitation and safety lapses in Lagos. Residents are urging the government to intensify enforcement of environmental laws, clear blocked drains, and urgently repair open manholes before the rainy season peaks.

PREMIUM TIMES reached out to both Mr Wahab and the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) for comments via text and WhatsApp messages on Tuesday. As of press time, neither office had responded.