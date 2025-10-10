The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has revealed how the suspects behind the killing of Arise News newscaster, Somtochukwu “Sommie” Maduagwu, were apprehended.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the television station confirmed Sommie’s death on 29 September following an armed robbery attack at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja.

Appearing on the station, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale, explained that the journalist jumped from the third floor of her building after armed robbers invaded her home, killing one of the security guards, Barnabas Danlam.

He said a manhunt was launched for the perpetrators, following President Bola Tinubu’s directive to security agencies to “fish out the killers” and conduct a “quick and thorough investigation.”

12 suspects

However, in a statement released on Friday via the Command’s official X page, the spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, announced that twelve suspects linked to the killing of Sommie and the security guard, Mr Danlam, had been arrested.

She said: “Following the tragic incident, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ajao S. Adewale, PSC. MNIPS established a Special Investigation Team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), DCP Aliyu Abubakar, and assisted by the Commander, Scorpion Squad, ACP Victor Godfrey, with a clear mandate to track down and dismantle the criminal network behind the attack.

“Leveraging digital reconstructive intelligence and conducting coordinated operations across the FCT, Nasarawa, and Kaduna States, the team successfully apprehended twelve (12) suspects and recovered the following exhibits: one locally fabricated AK-47 rifle, one locally made pistol, one pump-action gun, thirty-six live ammunition, two live cartridges, four mobile phones, two knives, one cutlass, and one heavy flashlight.”

Ms Adeh disclosed that the suspects included 22-year-old Shamsudeen Hassan, 27-year-old Hassan Isah, 27-year-old Abubakar Alkamu, also known as Abba, and 20-year-old Sani Sirajo, popularly called Dan Borume, who served as the gang’s driver.

Others named were 28-year-old Mashkur Jamilu, also known as Abba; 21-year-old Suleiman Badamasi, also known as Dan Sule, who supplied vehicles for the group’s operations; and Abdulsalam Saleh, also known as Na-Durudu.

The list further comprised 23-year-old Zaharadeen Muhammad, also known as Gwaska; 30-year-old Musa Adamu, also known as Musa Hassan; 27-year-old Sumayya Mohammed, also known as Baby; 25-year-old Isah Abdulrahman, also known as Abbati; and 31-year-old Musa Umar, also known as Small.

She added that the suspects were all natives of Kaduna and Katsina States.

Firearms

Ms Adeh revealed that preliminary investigations indicated the gang obtained their firearms from an as-yet-unidentified supplier in the Niger Republic.

She added that the suspects had also confessed to participating in other armed robbery operations at Katampe 1, a hotel in Apo, and another in Zuba, all within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Further investigations confirmed that the fatal shot, which claimed the life of the security guard, Barnabas Danlami, was fired by one of the suspects, Shamsudeen Hassan.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, extends his heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the late Ms Somtochukwu Maduagwu and Mr Barnabas Danlami. He assures that the Command remains resolute in ensuring justice will prevail and all those responsible for this grievous act are brought to justice”, Ms Ajeh added.

She stated that the Commissioner commended the professionalism and dedication of the operatives involved in the investigation, reaffirming the command’s steadfast commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents of the FCT.

Ms Adeh further noted that the commissioner urged public members to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities through the command’s emergency contact lines.