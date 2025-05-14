The Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun Corps) in Ondo State, says five people have been rescued from kidnappers in the state without the payment of N150 million ransom.

Adetunji Adeleye, the state’s Amotekun commander, addressing journalists on Wednesday in Akure, said the victims were rescued on May 6 and May 10.

Mr Adeleye explained that the rescues were a result of the mandate given to security agencies in the state in the last few months to enter the forests.

He said four of the victims were kidnapped at Iromeh along the Lagos-Ore Expressway on 10 May, while the kidnappers demanded N100 million.

According to him, the four victims were kidnapped by four men, but within a few minutes of the occurrence, “our distress line was called and we mobilised men to enter the forest.”

“The fifth victim was kidnapped on Ikare-Owo Road on May 6th, but was rescued without paying one kobo despite the machete cuts inflicted on him. His kidnappers demanded N50 million.

“He is receiving attention at our medical facility. We acted on credible intelligence, and we assure the people that we will act promptly and treat any information in strict confidence.

“Officers and men of Amotekun are already on 24-hour patrols, while our rangers are already in the forests to ensure prompt response to any credible information.

“The Ondo State Government is doing everything to ensure the safety of the lives and properties of its residents. We are committed to ensuring zero tolerance to crime, kidnapping and armed robbery,” he said. (NAN)

