To avert further bloodshed among warring border communities, the Ekiti and Ondo state governments set machinery in motion on Thursday to resolve all boundary tussles between the two states.

At the meeting held in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the technical committee of each state was mandated to speak with the affected towns on the need to embrace peace before the next meeting of the experts that will midwife the final peace process.

The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Monisade Afuye, and her Ondo counterpart, Olaide Adelami, led their respective states’ delegations to the meeting.

The trouble-shooting parley stemmed from the strained relationships and protracted boundary impasse among some towns at the border posts of the two contiguous states, and to fashion how best to tame them.

Some communities experiencing persistent land crises include: Emure Ekiti and Supare, Ugbesi Ekiti and Igasi Akoko, Ahan Ayegunle Ekiti and Oke Agbe, Imesi Ekiti and Irun Akoko.

Ekiti State was part of Ondo State until the creation of the former by the Sani Abacha military administration on 1 October 1996.

Mrs Afuye said the two states had built an enduring relationship since 1976, saying these crises will not be allowed to fester and disrupt progress.

She emphasised the expediency of the two states mulling different peace initiatives to resolve the issues and avert violence and bloodshed at the grassroots level.

The Ekiti deputy governor added that her principal, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, is an advocate of peace, good neighbourliness, and building bridges with sister states to ward off insecurity and other transborder criminalities.

“Ondo and Ekiti states have come a long way. Let us imbibe the spirit of give and take in resolving some of these issues. We have been agitating for long that we should meet, so that we can resolve some of the crises at hand. We want to thank the people of Ondo State for embracing this peace mission.

“There is nothing to gain in fighting or killing ourselves. It is better we talk to each other and resolve our differences than allowing bloodshed. Wherever there is a boundary dispute, there is always a loss of lives and property. We have to prevent this”, she stated.

Restating that the relationship between the two states remains ‘invincible’, Mr Adelami applauded the Ekiti State Government for the peace initiative and for believing in their abilities to resolve some of the boundary impasse.

He pledged full cooperation of Ondo State with Ekiti in resolving the challenges, stressing that the bond of unity between the two states remains unbroken.

“I want to appreciate the Ekiti State deputy governor for this initiative. With this meeting, our people will know that we are talking and ready to synergise to resolve whatever differences we have regarding boundary disputes.

“The technical committees of the two states will meet and look for ways to demarcate some of these areas where we have issues. Settling land disputes has been a continuous effort. In 2023, the NBC (National Boundary Commission) came to Ondo State to resolve some issues, and what we agreed on was that the tripartite points between states should be established.

“We are brothers and sisters before the creation of Ekiti State, but I believe our demarcation was just a mere artificial demarcation. In culture and traditions, we are the same and inseparable.

“After this meeting, we know that peace is on the way. And our steps will send a signal to all the affected communities that peace is on the way. Talking to each other and forging collaboration is the best way to go, we have to collaborate for us to settle some of these issues amicably.”

Experts and members of the Boundary Technical Committee that attended the meeting are: Permanent Secretary, Ekiti State Deputy Governor’s Office, Abayomi Opeyemi, his counterpart in Ondo State, Idowu Ojo, Ondo State Surveyor General, Idowu Owolabi and the Surveyor General of Ekiti State, Adebayo Faleto.

Deputy Chief of Staff to Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Victor Adeniyi, Executive Secretary, Ekiti State Boundary Commission, Olalekan Olajide, his Ondo counterpart, Francis Daramola, were also in attendance.

