All is set for the maiden edition of the DKO Yaba Sports Festival, a major community sports event organised by the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM).

The festival will commence on Thursday, 15 May, at Evans Square, Yaba.

According to the organisers, the week-long event, running until 22 May, promises spirited competition, grassroots participation, and free health screenings for residents

Over ₦6 million cash prizes have also been set aside for the participating athletes.

The festival, which features football, table tennis, Monopoly, Scrabble, chess, Ayo, and draught, is part of a broader effort by MFM to engage young people through practical, community-driven initiatives.

“This goes beyond recreation,” said Godwin Enakhena, director of Sports Worldwide for MFM. “It’s about creating safe, empowering spaces for young people—and using sports as a tool for transformation. This is in line with Dr Olukoya’s vision for youth development.”

The football competition will see 16 street-based teams from across Yaba battle it out in four groups.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Top prizes for football include ₦500,000 for the winning team and ₦300,000 for the runners-up, with additional awards for winners across all sports categories.

To ensure inclusivity, the festival features traditional games that appeal to older members of the community, allowing everyone, from teenagers to senior citizens, to take part.

“We deliberately included games like Ayo and draught for our elders,” Mr Enakhena noted. “This is a festival for all of Yaba.”

Beyond sports, the event will include a daily medical outreach offering free blood pressure and blood sugar checks, addressing growing health concerns in the area.

Organisers emphasised that early detection can save lives and encouraged all attendees to participate in the screenings.

Each festival day will also feature a raffle draw, with giveaways ranging from branded T-shirts to cash prizes for attendees.

Moses Praiz, a sports journalist and youth advocate who was at the draw ceremony on Tuesday, praised the effort.

“I have not met Dr Olukoya in person, but I feel his impact, that is what Christianity is all about, making a positive impact”, Mr Praiz noted.

“I strongly believe the Festival will be a talent factory because the actual talents are in the grassroots, like Yaba”, he added.

Biodun Akinsanya, who was also one of the pastors present at the draw ceremony for the football event, said he is happy to be part of the exercise.

“I’m proud to be associated with this initiative,” Mr Akinsanya said.

“It’s a reminder that evangelism is not just about preaching the Bible—it’s also about investing in people’s lives in practical, visible ways.”

Organisers have confirmed that the DKO Yaba Sports Festival is intended to become an annual event, with plans underway to expand it even further.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

