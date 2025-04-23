Oluwole Oke, the House of Representatives member representing the Obokun/Oriade federal constituency area of Osun State, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His resignation was contained in a letter dated 16 April and addressed to the Chairman of the PDP in Ward 7, Obokun Local Government area of the state.

He did not, however, disclose the party he intended to join.

Speculations about Mr Oke’s resignation had been on for weeks following an alleged strained relationship between him and the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

Mr Oke has been representing the federal constituency since 2003 under the PDP. It was only in one session (2011-2015) that he was not a member of the lower chamber.

Sources in the South-west state have linked Mr Oke’s exit from the PDP to his alleged ambitions ahead of the 2026 gubernatorial and 2027 senatorial elections.

It is believed in some quarters that the lawmaker has been in talks with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State.

Those familiar with the political terrain in the state said Mr Oke may be considering running for the position of deputy governor in 2026 or opting for the senatorial ticket for Osun East in 2027 under the APC platform. These discussions reportedly date back to 2022 in the buildup to the last gubernatorial election in the state. The APC allegedly began seeking his support at the time.

Additionally, some PDP leaders in Obokun Local Government Area are reportedly opposed to Mr Oke’s return bid to the National Assembly in 2027. This situation may have influenced his decision to exit the party.

However, in the resignation letter, Mr Oke did not state the reason for his exit.

“This was concluded after consultation and engagement with my political associates, family and friends. It is my wish that you accept my resignation in good faith,” he said.

PDP responds

Osun State Chairman of the PDP, Sunday Bisi, told PREMIUM TIMES that the party had not officially received Mr Oke’s resignation letter.

“I have not received his resignation letter. I’m not aware. There’s no way I would be aware if I didn’t receive his letter. We are only hearing from here and there,” the party chairman said.

Mr Oke’s alleged corruption record

Mr Oke’s political career has not been without controversy. In August 2023, he was

named in a PREMIUM TIMES investigation that uncovered extortion by a House of Representatives ad hoc committee probing job racketeering in federal parastatals.

The committee was accused of soliciting bribes from heads of ministries, departments, and agencies, including educational institutions, to avoid public disgrace.

Despite the committee’s public anti-corruption posture, it reportedly leveraged its powers to intimidate agency heads into making illegal payments.

The ad hoc committee was established through a motion introduced by Mr Oke on 5 July 2023.

