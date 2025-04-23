The Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, his deputy and commissioners have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Their defection was announced at a press briefing in Asaba on Wednesday, Channels Television reported.
The defection came a few days after Mr Oborevwori’s counterpart in Akwa Ibom, Umo Eno, another PDP governor, endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office. However, he has yet to officially defect to the APC.
Mr Oborevwori’s defection to the APC is seen as a significant blow to the PDP because no other political party has governed the state since 1999.
Meanwhile, Mr Obervwori’s predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who was Atiku Abubakar’s running mate in the 2023 elections, is also set to defect from the PDP to the APC.
…Details later
