The Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Wilfred Afolabi, has ordered the immediate redeployment of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in-charge of Igbara-Oke Division, Ganiyu Dauda, accused of extortion.
Olushola Ayanlade, the command’s spokesperson, in a statement on Sunday in Akure, said the DPO was redeployed over allegations of extortion levelled against him by residents of the community.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that residents of Igbara-Oke community in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state had on Friday protested against alleged extortion by the DPO.
The protesters who were carrying leaves, blocked the main road leading to the community to show their grievances.
Mr Ayanlade explained that the DPO was redeployed following a viral video circulating on social media where he was publicly accused of extortion by the aggrieved protesters during a heated altercation.
“In response to the video and the serious nature of the allegations, the Commissioner of Police(CP), Wilfred Afolabi, has ordered an immediate and thorough investigation into the incident.
“The investigation is to determine the circumstances surrounding the confrontation and to uphold the integrity of the Nigeria Police Force.
“Preliminary findings indicate that the incident stemmed from a disagreement between the DPO and certain members of the local community.
“The matter has since been amicably resolved following the timely intervention of the Ifedore Local Government Chairman, who facilitated dialogue and de-escalation between the parties involved.
“In line with internal protocols and to ensure impartiality in the ongoing investigation, the DPO has been redeployed from Igbara-Oke Division pending the outcome of the inquiry,” he said.
Mr Ayanlade, while reiterating the command’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and community trust, urged members of the public to remain calm and allow for due process in handling the matter.
