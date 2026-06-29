The Ogun State Government has dismissed traditional explanations for recurring gas emissions in Ijebu-Ode communities.

It described the incidents as natural underground geological events linked to fault lines.

The Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, spoke during a town hall meeting in Ijebu-Ode on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that students and teachers were hospitalised after suspected chemical odour exposure.

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The incidents occurred on three occasions this year across some schools in Ijebu-Ode.

Mr Oresanya said investigations revealed methane and sulphide gases were responsible for the emissions.

He explained that the gases escaped through underground fractures along established fault lines. “The occurrence is not traditional mythology but a natural geological process,” Mr Oresanya said.

He identified the Ifewara-Zungeru trans-Atlantic fault line as a major factor behind the incidents.

The commissioner said the fault line stretched from Mojoda through Ijebu-Ode to Osun. According to him, affected schools are located along the identified geological corridor.

Mr Oresanya said the area was historically forested and largely uninhabited before missionary settlements. He suggested that deserted lands were allocated to missionaries, leading to school establishments there.

The commissioner said further laboratory studies would determine the exact origin of the gases.

He noted that researchers were examining whether the gases were thermogenic or methanogenic, adding that the government was investigating possible natural gas deposits beneath the communities.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, urged residents to remain calm.

She advised residents to follow safety measures during periods of gas emissions.

“Cover your nose with a wet handkerchief and avoid face masks,” Ms Coker advised.

She said masks could be unsafe during such incidents and recommended immediate precautions.

Ms Coker urged residents needing assistance to contact the emergency health line. The emergency number provided by the state government is 08112000033.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Abayomi Arigbadu, addressed school closures, saying affected schools would reopen after consultations with relevant stakeholders.

He appealed to parents to allow the government to complete the necessary safety procedures.

The procedures involve school principals and zonal education officers before reopening.

Philip Ikhane of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun, urged residents to remain calm.

Mr Ikhane, a professor, advised against activities that could worsen existing geological conditions. He specifically warned against excessive borehole drilling and quarry blasting.

Stakeholders commended the government’s intervention and ongoing investigations into the incidents, urging residents to promptly use emergency channels in the event of future occurrences.

(NAN)