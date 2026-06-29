Self-styled champion of security in Yoruba-speaking states, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has vowed that members of his Iru Ekun Security Network will continue operations against suspected kidnappers and armed criminal groups in South-west states despite a recent ambush that left some of its operatives injured.

Igboho made the declaration on Sunday, days after members of the privately organised security team reportedly came under attack during an operation inside the Old Oyo National Park, an area that has increasingly been associated with kidnapping activities and violent crimes.

Speaking in a video message circulated on social media, Adeyemo said neither the attack nor the injuries sustained by members of the team would force them to abandon their mission.

“I want to use this moment to tell my lovers everywhere that I am healthy. Those injured have healed and are healthy now,” he said.

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“Until those kidnappers that are disturbing people on our land all leave, that is when we will rest. I assure you.”

How the clash occurred

The latest confrontation reportedly occurred during a surveillance operation by ‘Iru Ekun’ operatives in a section of the Old Oyo National Park identified to be used as a hideout by armed groups.

A member of the team who participated in the mission described the shooting incident in a video. He said the team had entered the forest through the Igbeti axis when they encountered two young men in an unusual location deep inside the reserve. He said the suspects fled immediately after sighting the security team, prompting operatives to pursue them.

“As soon as they saw us, they ran into the forest. We also moved after them because it was unusual to find people and a moving vehicle at that location.”

According to him, the situation quickly escalated into a gun battle. In their attempt to capture them, the armed suspects started shooting at the operatives. He added that one team member was shot and five bullets entered his leg.

The operative added that police officers attached to the team administered first aid before the injured member was evacuated from the forest for treatment. Several other operatives reportedly sustained minor injuries during the encounter.

The incident comes amid heightened security concerns across parts of Oyo State, particularly communities surrounding the Old Oyo National Park.

Oyo State’s forest reserve has repeatedly featured in reports of kidnappings and attacks carried out by armed groups operating within remote sections of the park and adjoining forests.

The latest fears were heightened following the abduction of over 40 schoolchildren and teachers from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area on 15 May.

The victims remain in captivity.

Among those abducted was the principal of Community High School, Ahoro-Dada, Mrs Rachael Alamu. The crisis generated national attention after one of the abducted teachers, Michael Oyedokun, was beheaded in captivity.

The mass abduction and killing sparked outrage and renewed concerns about deteriorating security around schools and rural communities in Oyo State.

However, Igboho’s latest statement also comes amid his recent criticism of some Fulani leaders over the wave of kidnappings and violent crimes affecting parts of Oyo State.

The activist had earlier demanded the release of abducted victims in Igboho and warned that communities would continue to resist criminal activities threatening residents across the region.

His comments followed growing public frustration over recurring kidnappings, particularly in communities bordering forests stretching across Oyo and neighbouring states.

Igboho rose to national prominence in January 2021 during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari after issuing an ultimatum to suspected criminal herders in parts of Ibarapa, Oyo State, accusing them of killings, kidnappings and attacks on farmers

His campaign gained widespread support in parts of the South-west amid growing insecurity.

In May, Igboho launched the Iru Ekun group in May, saying the security outfit had begun operations across forests in the South-west as well as Yoruba speaking parts of Kogi and Kwara states, to flush out terrorists and criminal elements.

“Yoruba land is peaceful. We don’t carry guns; our minds were at ease before some people began playing games with Jonathan just to cause unrest during his presidency. Since then there has been issues,” he told a some Iru Ekun members in a video which circulated online.

He said the current administration provided him the opportunity to contribute to regional security following his release from detention.

“A Yoruba man is the president and that is the privilege I am enjoying now. Will I now watch and see things get bad after getting my freedom? What we can do as contribution is to go into the forests and fish out the terrorists, even if you are Yoruba,” he added.

Igboho also warned members of the security network against misconduct, urging them to maintain discipline while carrying out their operations.