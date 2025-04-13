President Bola Tinubu received a State Department representative from President Donald Trump’s administration, Massad Boulos, Senior Advisor for Africa, on Thursday in Paris.
The meeting focused on developing a strategic economic and security partnership between Nigeria, Africa, and the United States anchored on mutual respect, prosperity, and regional stability.
The US State Department rep conveyed Mr Trump’s strong interest in deepening direct engagement with Nigeria as a cornerstone of US relations with Africa. The US wanted to work closely with President Tinubu to expand American investment in Nigeria and Africa, support energy and infrastructure development, and align trade and job creation efforts.
Both sides discussed actionable support and shared their perspectives on regional peace, particularly in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and across the Sahel.
Mr Trump’s advisor recognised Nigeria’s regional and continental leadership and supported Mr Tinubu’s interventions to stabilise key African regions.
Mr Tinubu reiterated Nigeria’s readiness to build productive alliances with the United States, centred on transparency, opportunity, mutual respect and outcomes that strengthen Africa’s place in the global economy.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President,
(Information & Strategy)
April 13, 2025
