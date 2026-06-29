Nigeria has officially unveiled a 12-man roster for the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup African Qualifiers, with newly appointed head coach David Fizdale set to lead the D’Tigers into their first competitive assignment.

The qualifiers will tip off on Thursday in Angola, where Nigeria will face Tunisia, Guinea, and Rwanda in a crucial bid to strengthen their qualification hopes for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The squad blends experienced internationals with proven performers from leagues across Europe, North America and Africa, highlighting Nigeria’s determination to return to the global stage.

Leading the team is former NBA forward Chimezie Metu, whose inclusion provides a major boost in both leadership and versatility. He is joined by experienced guards Stan Okoye, Ike Iroegbu, and UC Iroegbu, while Caleb Agada returns after establishing himself as one of D’Tigers’ most consistent performers in recent years.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The squad also features Daniel Utomi, Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, Christian Mekowulu, Martins Igbanu, Wesley Iwundu, Michael Eric, and Paul Dibal, giving Fizdale a balanced mix of size, athleticism, perimeter shooting and defensive options.

Fizdale will be supported by an experienced coaching crew comprising assistants David Vanterpool, Ekpe Udoh, Caesar Adim, and Deji Akindele, as Nigeria begins a new era under one of the most accomplished coaching staff assembled by the national team.

Nigeria’s Fixtures

The D’Tigers will play three games in Angola:

2 July: Nigeria vs Tunisia

3 July: Nigeria vs Guinea

5 July: Nigeria vs Rwanda

With qualification points at stake, Nigeria will be aiming for a strong start under Fizdale as they seek to re-establish themselves among Africa’s basketball elite. The combination of seasoned internationals, experienced coaching and renewed ambition offers D’Tigers an opportunity to make an early statement when the qualifiers tip off in Angola.