The Osun State Government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew which he imposed on Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin Osun in the wake of last month’s outbreak of violence in the communities.

Governor Ademola Adeleke has adjusted the curfew, now lasting 12 hours from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, on Tuesday, the governor cited the gradual return to peace in the three warring communities as the reason for the relaxation, which takes immediate effect.

Mr Adeleke expressed satisfaction with the ceasefire and attributed the development to the cooperation of traditional rulers and their subjects.

“Now that peace is gaining the centre stage on a daily basis, it gladdens my heart, as the Governor and Chief Security Officer of Osun State to announce the relaxation of the curfew earlier imposed on Ifon-Ilobu-Erin Osun communities from 17 hours to 12 hours daily with effect from today,” the governor was quoted as saying.

According to the governor, the relaxation of the curfew is seen as a positive development in the efforts to resolve the communal disputes in the area. It is also expected to ease the burden on residents and allow for greater freedom of movement, especially for students writing their final school leaving examinations.

Security measures

Despite the relaxation, the joint security team comprising the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps will maintain 24-hour surveillance to prevent any acts of lawlessness.

The governor directed the security agencies to ensure zero tolerance for any form of lawlessness or disruption of peace in the communities.

He also directed the 100-member crisis resolution committee to expedite their assignments and find a lasting solution to the communal disputes.

The committee was set up by the administration in January.

“It is only in an atmosphere of peace and unity that the much sought growth and development can be achieved in the three communities of Ifon, Ilobu and Erin Osun as well as the entire state,” Governor Adeleke said.

The governor urged all stakeholders to cooperate in maintaining peace and unity in the communities. He warned that anyone found fomenting or aiding the crisis will face the law.

He expressed optimism that the relaxation of the curfew would help to create an enabling environment for the communities to come together and work towards a lasting solution to their differences.

The decades-long conflict

The conflict between the three communities dates back several years, with each side accusing the other of aggression and land encroachment.

Despite efforts to resolve the dispute through peaceful means, tensions have continued to simmer.

In March, tension between the warring communities escalated. The violence led to the loss of lives and destruction of property. Residents fled to neighbouring towns to seek refuge.

Governor Adeleke imposed a 24-hour curfew to restore order, later easing it to 17 hours as the situation stabilized and normalcy began to return.

He also threatened to dethrone the traditional rulers of Ifon, Erin Osun, and Ilobu if violence recurred in the communities.

