The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has enroled 198,810 residents of the territory into its Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS) in one year.

Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Olayinka added that out of the figure, 10,065 vulnerable persons, including pregnant women were enroled to access free medical services under the FHIS.

He said that the FHIS had recorded significant increase in its enrolment since the inception of the Wike-led FCTA, with more than 100 per cent annual enrolment target of 25,000 beneficiaries.

He explained that the move was part of the FCTA’s resolve to end maternal and infant mortality resulting from avoidable and preventable causes.

He said that the enrolment allowed the beneficiaries to access free healthcare services in Primary Health Care (PHC) centres and all services covered in the Basic Minimum Package of Health Services (BMPHS).

The spokesman identified some of the services as primary preventive care, screening, and primary emergency services.

Others, he said, include secondary level care such as dental, mental, eye, ear, nose and throat care, physiotherapy, surgeries, laboratory investigations, and radiological investigations such as ultrasound scan, and x-rays.

Mr Olayinka urged residents to register for the FHIS, adding that free registration for vulnerable persons, including pregnant women, which commenced in February is ongoing.

“All pregnant women who enrolled through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) Primary Health Care (PHC) centres across the six area councils in the FCT will continue to enjoy free health education, medical consultation and treatment, routine antenatal drugs, laboratory investigations and delivery,” he said.

“Referral for secondary care, including caesarean section, blood transfusion, and treatment of other obstetric complications such as eclampsia at all the 14 General Hospitals in the FCT is also provided at no cost to the patient through the BHCPF,” he said.

He quoted the Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, FCTA, Adedolapo Fasawe, as saying “the FCTA under Wike had intensified efforts to combat maternal and infant mortality”.

He added that Ms Fasawe, who spoke at an event in Gwarinpa District Hospital, organised to commemorate the 2025 World Health Day, described the FHIS intervention as critical to ending maternal deaths.

“A key intervention is the approval of free health insurance coverage for all pregnant women residing in the FCT and ensuring that all childbirth-related expenses, including vaginal and cesarean deliveries, are fully covered at no cost,” she said.

“The initiative formed part of activities marking this year’s World Health Day, under the Renewed Hope Initiative, which maintains a zero-tolerance to maternal and infant mortality.

“In alignment with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, several hospitals in the FCT, including Gwarinpa, Nyanya, Abaji, and Kuje General Hospitals, have been designated as Comprehensive Emergency

Obstetric and Neonatal Care (CEONC) centres.

“These facilities will also offer cesarean sections free of charge,” Ms Fasawe said.

(NAN)

