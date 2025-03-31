Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has issued a warning, threatening to dethrone the traditional rulers of Ifon, Erin Osun, and Ilobu if violence recurs in the communities after a period of respite from killings and property destruction in the three warring communities.

Governor Adeleke gave the warning on Monday in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

The statement said the warning comes amidst reports of planned attacks by faceless groups in the conflict areas.

“In the midst of Sallah celebrations, I got reports of some people planning another round of conflict around Ifon, Ilobu and Erin Osun towns. The security agencies have tightened surveillance to ensure no attacks take place,” the statement read.

According to Mr Rasheed, the governor has ordered the speeding up of the interrogation of key leaders and actors in the conflict.

Governor Adeleke reminded traditional rulers that they would be held accountable for any breach of peace in their communities.

“Additionally, I will remove from office any traditional ruler where violence recurs. This card is on the table. Royal fathers of each town must call their subjects to order. I will wield the big stick. Enough is enough,” the governor said.

He said that his administration will re-impose a 24-hour curfew in Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin Osun communities if violence erupts again.

The governor had initially relaxed the curfew from 24 hours to 17 hours as a humanitarian gesture to alleviate the suffering of people affected by the conflict.

“The curfew we relaxed was on humanitarian grounds. As a compassionate government, we know many innocent people are suffering because of the evil agenda of a few elements across the conflict areas.

“Any attempt to exploit the adjustment of the curfew for renewed violence will be met with full re-imposition of the 24-hour curfew,” he said.

The Governor’s warning is the latest effort to restore peace in the troubled communities, which have been plagued by violence in recent times.

Osun communal clash

The conflict between the Ilobu, Ifon-Osun, and Erin Osun communities is rooted in a long-standing land dispute.

The latest wave of violence erupted on Thursday, 20 March, between the communities, resulting in the loss of lives and destruction of properties.

According to reports, violence led to the loss of lives and destruction of properties. Residents fled their homes and sought refuge in nearby communities.

The number of casualties and the worth of property destroyed across the conflict zones are not yet known.

Reports indicated that three persons died when the violence broke out.

The governor, during a tour of the three communities about a week ago, lamented the level of destruction in the areas.

The governor discovered scores of houses, two filing stations, and many cars were burnt down.

About four buildings were reportedly torched in Ifon Osun. The three towns appeared deserted as few individuals staying back were seen peeping through their windows during the tour.

At the peak of the crisis, thousands of residents took refuge in neighbouring communities.

The communities have traded accusations over the renewed attacks and killings in their domains resulting from the protracted land disputes, with Ilobu on one side of the divide and Erin Osun with Ifon Osun on the other side.

To forestall further breakdown of law and order, Governor Adeleke imposed a 24-hour curfew on the warring communities. He later relaxed the curfew to 17 hours, beginning at 2 p.m. and ending at 7 a.m. the following day.

On 26 March, Governor Adeleke directed the immediate establishment of three camps for those displaced in the communal clashes.

The governor said he gave the directive after confirming the implementation of his earlier directive for the distribution of food and relief materials to the displaced people.

