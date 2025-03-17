The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has alleged that soldiers of the Nigerian Army attacked its substation in Badagry, Lagos State, over a power outage.

EKEDC attributed the attack to a lack of accountability for previous military assaults on electricity workers.

In an interview with Punch Newspaper, the EKEDC spokesperson Babatunde Lasaki described the incident as unfortunate, stating that attacks on power distribution companies (DisCos) were becoming more frequent because federal and state authorities had failed to act against perpetrators.

Midnight attack and staff abduction

According to Mr Lasaki, soldiers stormed EKEDC’s facility in Badagry around 1 a.m. on Friday, forcibly abducting two staff members.

“The soldiers attacked our office at night. They went to one of our stations in Badagry and picked up two of our staff. Though they released them later that day, the fact that they went there and abducted our workers is unfortunate,” he said.

However, he said the soldiers returned in the daytime, threatening staff members and demanding that the power supply be restored to their barracks.

“Our workers tried to explain to them that it was a fault and the outage was not deliberate, but they continued to harass our staff,” Mr Lasaki added.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Legal action and calls for accountability

EKEDC has reported the incident to the police and is preparing petitions to the Chief of Army Staff, the Minister of Defence, and the Minister of Power.

“This is becoming a trend because a similar attack recently happened at Ikeja Electric, and no one was held accountable. As far as I know, no one has been court-martialed,” Mr Lasaki stated.

He emphasised that power supply is a chain-dependent sector and not solely the responsibility of DisCos.

“The attack on our workers is uncalled for,” he added.

Violation of Nigerian laws

The trends of attacks against electricity workers are multiple violations of the Nigerian Constitution and criminal laws.

The alleged abduction and harassment of EKEDC staff contravene Section 34(1) of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees dignity and prohibits inhumane treatment.

It also breaches Section 35(1), which guarantees personal liberty.

Additionally, under the Criminal Code Act, assault, unlawful restraint, and kidnapping are offences. The soldiers’ actions—forcefully detaining staff and allegedly torturing them—could be classified as kidnapping and assault, both punishable under Nigerian law.

The Armed Forces Act also prohibits military personnel from engaging in unauthorised civilian affairs. Attacking a power distribution company over a civil matter constitutes an abuse of military authority.

Army denies allegations

Responding to enquiries, the Nigerian Army’s Director of Information, Onyema Nwachukwu, dismissed reports of an attack, describing the incident as a “misunderstanding” following a fire outbreak.

“I’ve reached out to the unit to confirm your report. Contrary to what you have, no EKEDC staff was detained by soldiers,” Mr Nwachukwu, a major general, said.

“During the response efforts, a minor misunderstanding arose between a company staff member and one of the soldiers, but it was promptly resolved amicably. Additionally, I understand the unit’s leadership and the company’s management have consistently maintained a strong and cordial relationship, which remains unchanged.”

Mr Nwachukwu added that the unit’s commanding officer has set up a board of inquiry to investigate the cause of the fire.

A pattern of military attacks on electricity workers

The latest incident followed a similar military invasion of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) facilities on 6 March.

The armed Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel from Sam Ethnan Air Force Base allegedly stormed IKEDC’s headquarters, attacking staff and journalists after the company disconnected power to the base over unpaid electricity bills.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Air Force Base owed IKEDC N4.34 billion as of March 2025.

IKEDC said that despite repeated payment demands, the Air Force allegedly ignored efforts to install prepaid meters or implement an auto-recloser system, which would regulate power based on payment patterns.

They said the Air Force allegedly tampered with IKEDC infrastructure multiple times, disconnecting communication cables and sabotaging equipment.

Outcry against military impunity

The Executive Director of Research and Advocacy for the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), Sunday Oduntan, condemned both incidents, warning that military aggression against DisCos was escalating.

“Their claim was poor electricity supply to their barracks in the last one week, even though their Commanding Officer, Lt Col S. Lawan, was duly informed of the ongoing Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) upgrade in Agbara,” he explained.

IKEDC has refused to restore power to the Air Force Base, insisting that electricity will remain disconnected until all debts are paid.

Despite multiple attempts, the Nigerian Air Force has not issued any official statement regarding the attack on IKEDC.

Call for justice

Power sector experts and human rights groups have urged the government to hold military personnel accountable for these attacks, warning that continued impunity could lead to more aggression against civilian institutions.

Mr Lasaki reiterated EKEDC’s stance: “Until the authorities take decisive action, these attacks will continue.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

