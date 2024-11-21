The House of Representatives has recommended a recapitalisation programme of not less than N500 million for all Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOS) in the country to remain operational.

The recommendation followed the adoption of a motion by Ibrahim Isiaka (APC-Ogun) at plenary on Wednesday in Abuja.

Moving the motion earlier, Mr Isiaka said the activities of DISCOS in the country were posing a threat to the economic stability and welfare of Nigerians.

He said that consumers are being coerced into paying for meters that they have earlier financed, causing financial strain on households and businesses already facing economic challenges.

The lawmaker said that when essential services are used against citizens who were intended to be served, it stifles growth and development, amounting to economic sabotage.

“Despite constant regulatory oversight and demand for accountability by the Committee on Power from these companies, DISCOS remained recalcitrant in operating with impunity and disregard for consumer rights.

“The DISCOS’ actions pose a significant threat to Nigeria’s economic stability and welfare of the citizens. There is a need to stand against injustices and prioritise constituents’ needs and rights,” he said

The House urged the Federal Ministry of Power to declare DISCOS as non-state actors and take immediate measures to address their reckless actions, threatening the nation’s economy.

The lawmakers said that they should activate public awareness campaigns and initiatives to educate consumers about their rights and the proper channels for addressing grievances related to electricity services

In his ruling, the Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, mandated the Committee on Power to investigate the activities of DISCOS with the intent to hold them accountable and safeguard consumer rights.

He said the committee should examine the implementation of the strict regulations governing the operations of DISCOS to ensure transparency and fairness in dealings with consumers.

The Speaker directed the committee to report back to the House within four weeks for further legislative actions.

(NAN)

