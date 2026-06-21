The Nigeria Police Force has praised the conduct of the Ekiti State governorship election, describing the exercise as peaceful, orderly and largely devoid of major security incidents.

In a post on its official X account on Sunday, the police commended voters, election officials, political stakeholders and security personnel for their contributions to a smooth electoral process across the state.

According to the Force, the collective efforts of all parties involved helped maintain peace and public order throughout the election.

“The Nigeria Police Force appreciates the people of Ekiti State for their cooperation, peaceful conduct, and commitment to democracy throughout the electoral process,” the post read.

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The police also acknowledged the role played by election officials, stakeholders and security operatives deployed across the state.

“We also commend election officials, stakeholders, and security personnel whose efforts contributed to maintaining peace and public order,” the Force added.

The commendation follows the conclusion of the Ekiti governorship election and the declaration of a winner, as stakeholders continue to review the conduct of the poll.

The police urged citizens to continue to embrace peaceful, democratic participation and lawful conduct during and after elections.

“Thank you for choosing peace,” the post concluded.