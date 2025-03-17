The road to the U-17 Women’s World Cup is never easy, but for Nigeria’s Flamingos, it has been a path marked by determination, discipline and a deep sense of pride.

Under the guidance of Coach Bankole Olowookere, the team has showcased resilience and brilliance in equal measure.

After a commanding 5-1 aggregate win over arch-rivals South Africa, Olowookere sat down with PREMIUM TIMES to reflect on the team’s performance and what fuels their relentless drive.

Breaking down the South African victory

When asked about the team’s performance so far, Olowookere couldn’t hide his pride:

“Great. Fantastic, kudos to my girls. Kudos to them for a job well done. It wasn’t that easy after the preparation before South Africa.

“There was a lot of noise before South Africa. Firstly, it was not so easy for us, knowing the rivalry between Nigeria and South Africa. We went there, we got that done 3-1.”

The coach highlighted the team’s focus and execution, particularly in the decisive second leg: “The girls responded to my instructions. What we wanted to do was to get a goal first, at least to increase the number of goals we got, and we did that in the first half. The second half became much easier for us.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Keeping the fire burning: Motivation beyond the scoreline

Despite holding a comfortable lead after the first leg, the Flamingos didn’t let their guard down. Olowookere revealed the unique bond within the squad that keeps them pushing forward:

“It’s a family thing. We call ourselves family. I’m the father, some of the ladies on my coaching crew are their mothers, all of them are my children. It’s just a family affair; we don’t want to lose, we want to move forward.”

For Olowookere, motivation runs deeper than tactics or pep talks. It’s about instilling pride and purpose:

“We want our career to count. We’ve been to the World Cup two times, some of them have been there once, the new ones want to be there.

“We’ve told them the story of how sweet the World Cup is, the excellent treatment we get there. It’s a way of psyching them up.”

A nation behind them

The coach also pointed out the crucial role of external support in pushing the team to greater heights:

“Everybody played a role in getting to this level. The federation gave us backing; the afternoon before the game, the secretary and his entourage came in to motivate the girls. Seeing the crowd there — we could not afford to disappoint Nigeria.”

The Flamingos’ success is about more than just winning games; it’s about representing a nation. Olowookere made it clear that every match is an opportunity to uplift Nigeria and build a legacy:

“Imagine the people at home, Nigerians all over the world. We decided to make it count for Nigeria. We decided to make Nigeria proud of us.”

Building dreams and careers

Beyond the immediate goal of qualifying for the World Cup, Olowookere understands the broader impact of these moments on his players’ futures:

“At least for me, it’s a moral boost to my career as well. Very important to me because I asked them to play for me so that my career can still move forward.”

His vision extends to his players’ long-term growth:

“It’s a profile that I’m building, and for some of them, too. In the near future, some of them can feature in the U20 and the Super Falcons, playing professional football and becoming superstars. That’s what I encourage them to do.”

Coach Bankole Olowookere and his Flamingos have not just chased qualification; they’ve embodied resilience, unity, and pride.

As they edge closer to another World Cup, their story is one of dreams, dedication, and a burning desire to make Nigeria proud.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

