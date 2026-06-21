The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State on his re-election, describing his victory in Saturday’s governorship election as a clear endorsement of his administration’s performance and development agenda.

The party said the outcome of the election demonstrated the confidence of Ekiti residents in Mr Oyebanji’s leadership, people-oriented policies, and commitment to the development of the state.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the party said the governor’s victory was historic. Besides, Morka said, “Mr Oyebanji’s victory is epic as he becomes the first incumbent governor to win re-election in the state’s contemporary democratic history.”

He stated that the votes reflected a widespread public support for the governor’s vision and governance style.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The congratulatory message followed the formal declaration of Mr Oyebanji as the winner of the governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The governor was declared the winner on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti after securing a commanding lead across the state’s 16 local government areas.

According to the final results announced on Form EC8E, Mr Oyebanji polled 319,224 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wole Oluyede, who garnered 40,543 votes.

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Oluwadare Bejide, finished third with 12,872 votes.

The APC also commended INEC, security agencies and other stakeholders involved in the electoral process for ensuring a peaceful and credible election.

it said the professionalism and dedication displayed by election officials and security personnel contributed significantly to the successful conduct of the poll.

“We applaud the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and all oversight stakeholders whose dedication and professionalism contributed to the successful conduct of the election,” Mr Morka stated.

He further praised the people of Ekiti State for their peaceful conduct and active participation throughout the election, expressing gratitude for what he described as their continued support for the party and its programmes.

“The party commends the people of Ekiti State for their peaceful conduct and enthusiastic participation throughout the electoral process. We remain exceedingly grateful for their steadfast support and endorsement of our great party, its policies and progressive ideals,” the statement said.

Looking ahead, the ruling party expressed optimism that Mr Oyebanji’s second term would bring greater development and improved living standards for residents.

It also linked the governor’s anticipated second-term agenda to the implementation of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda at the state level.

“We are confident that Governor Oyebanji’s second term will deliver more development and improved living conditions for the people as he expands the achievement of President Bola Tinubu’s transformative Renewed Hope Agenda in the state.”.