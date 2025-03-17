In a thrilling Nigeria Premier Football League showdown at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Ikorodu City held their ground against nine-time league champions Enyimba, securing a dramatic 2-2 draw.

It was a game that tested their mettle, resilience, and tactical discipline.

The home side initially controlled proceedings but found themselves trailing after lapses in concentration.

However, with sheer determination, they clawed their way back to salvage a crucial point.

At the heart of the battle was Waliu Ojetoye, Ikorodu City’s captain and defensive anchor, who led by example.

Speaking exclusively to PREMIUM TIMES after the game, he dissected the performance, their challenges, and what lies ahead for the team.

“We lost focus, but we fought back.”

Reflecting on how a momentary lapse of concentration cost his team the lead, Ojetoye admitted that errors in loss of focus gave Enyimba the upper hand:

“Actually, in football sometimes, you lose concentration on the field and before we got the information, they had scored us. We had to fight back.”

“We lost our concentration within ourselves. They got the first goal to equalise and the second to take the lead. So we had to dig deep, fight back, and it was a hard battle to get the draw.”

Despite the setback, the captain was proud of his team’s character in rallying back against a top side like Enyimba:

“Playing Enyimba, we knew it wouldn’t be easy for us. After losing concentration, we had to fight back and, at least, secure a point to save the day.”

Freedom Marvellous’ absence: A big blow?

The match saw Ikorodu City lose key defender Freedom Marvellous, raising concerns about their defensive solidity. But Ojetoye remained confident in the squad’s depth:

“Everybody is important on the field. Marvellous is a very strong player for the team, but we had a suitable replacement when he had to leave, which was key for us.”

“He does his best, even if sometimes it might not seem enough. I’m very sure by the next game, he’ll come back stronger. Marvellous is mentally tough and a very important player for us.”

While acknowledging Marvellous’ significance, Ojetoye emphasised that Ikorodu City thrives on collective strength:

“Every player is important in Ikorodu City.”

Continental dreams or survival battles?

With the NPFL season in full swing, speculation grows about whether Ikorodu City can push for a continental ticket. However, the skipper remains grounded:

“Actually, we are taking the game step by step, one win after another, one game after another.”

“Our main objective is to remain in the league. By the end of the season, we’ll know where we stand. I won’t say we’re fighting for continental football or anything. We’re just taking each game as it comes.”

What went wrong in the second half?

After halftime, Ikorodu City started the game brightly but saw a drop in intensity. Ojetoye admitted that it was an off day for the team:

“Yeah, actually, this is football. We don’t expect everything to be perfect. We don’t expect the formation to work exactly as we want, or every player to play exactly as expected.

“We were dominating in the first half, but in the second half, we lost a little bit of concentration, and it really affected us.”

Enyimba capitalised on this dip, taking a 2-1 lead before Ikorodu City regrouped to salvage a draw:

“After they got their equaliser and then took the lead, we had to restructure ourselves and fight back to take at least a point at home.”

Scoring for fun, but is the defence a source of concern?

Ikorodu City is the highest-scoring team in the NPFL, but they’ve also been conceding at an alarming rate. Ojetoye, however, insists that their attacking mindset defines them:

“Ikorodu City is an attacking team, and the fans expect us to attack. We are not playing to defend or sit back in any game; we play to score goals.

“We defend as a unit, we attack as a unit. At the end of the day, any result that favours us, as long as we outscore the opponent, is fine.”

While acknowledging the defensive issues, the captain believes the team’s offensive power makes up for it:

“Our attack is our strength. In every game, we at least get something. We are not worried about conceding; we are focused on our attacking output and converting our chances.”

Up next: Another heavyweight battle

With Rivers United next on the schedule away, Ikorodu City faces another big test. Can they maintain their attacking firepower while tightening up at the back? Ojetoye and his team will need to find the right balance if they want to keep climbing the NPFL table.

For now, though, the draw against Enyimba serves as both a warning and a motivation, a reminder of what they can do when they stay focused.

